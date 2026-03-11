Bills Release C.J. Gardner-Johnson After One-Game Suspension for Spitting

The Buffalo Bills released safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson following a one-game suspension for spitting on an opponent, ending his brief six-game tenure with the team.

The Buffalo Bills have released safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson following his one-game suspension for spitting on an opponent. The move, reported by Jordan Schultz, ends a brief and turbulent six-game tenure in Buffalo.

Gardner-Johnson was suspended one game after spitting at an opponent. He later apologized to Bowers, his teammates and both organizations. In a statement, he wrote that there is no excuse for his actions and that he takes full accountability, calling the act inappropriate and unnecessary. His explanation before the apology drew heavy criticism.

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Gardner-Johnson said he had to control his emotions but claimed there was nothing to it and that it was just competitive. He said it was the heat of the moment and that everybody saw what was going on, insisting it was not egregious against anybody. He added that they competed, a call was made, a flag was made, and they went to chirping.

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Gardner-Johnson Released By Bills

This marks the second time in as many years that Gardner-Johnson was released early in the season by a new team. In 2025, he was traded to the Houston Texans but was released on October 18, 2026 after just three games. He struggled to play within the scheme in Houston and was reportedly frustrated with his role. He then spent time with the Baltimore Ravens practice squad before finishing the season with the Chicago Bears.

He signed a one-year deal with the Bills this offseason, a move seen as risky given his past issues. Buffalo's need for a difference-maker at safety led to the roll of the dice. In six games, Gardner-Johnson flashed talent with 26 tackles, two pass breakups and an interception against the Los Angeles Chargers that helped seal a win. But he also had missed assignments in coverage and struggled with tackling.

Bills Cite Past Conduct Issues

He had two missed tackles in his final game alone before being ejected. It was concerning that Gardner-Johnson decided to spit at an opponent, but worse was that he acted as though he did nothing wrong. He also gave one of the worst apologies ever, saying there was nothing to it when discussing the act, and even tried to claim it was just an example of being competitive. The incident was far from the only on-field spat in his career.

In 2024, he was ejected from a game against the Commanders after receiving two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, then flipped off Washington fans as he left the field. In 2020, as a member of the Saints, he was accused of spitting on Bears receiver Javon Wims, who punched him twice during an altercation. Buffalo is coming off one of its best defensive showings of the season against the Baltimore Ravens.

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Defensive Confidence Drives Decision

They were aided by the fact that Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley were both hurt during the game, but still showed enough in the secondary to give them confidence to do what needed to be done and say goodbye to Gardner-Johnson.