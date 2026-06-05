Bills' Joshua Palmer Looking to Put 'Humbling' Season Behind Him

2026 was a frustrating season for Joshua Palmer, who is trying to get healthy so he can prove the Buffalo Bills were right to sign him last year.

In need of help at wide receiver, the Buffalo Bills decided not to go after a top-tier WR1 in free agency last year. Instead, they decided to add to their committee by signing Joshua Palmer to a three-year deal worth up to $29 million.

Palmer is considered a smart route runner who won't take the top off of a defense, but was expected to give Josh Allen a decent option to lean on. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case in 2025 as Palmer had career lows in receptions and receiving yards . HeWhile Palmer isn't making excuses, he was slowed down by an injury suffered in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Palmer was playing well with 60 yards on two receptions, but suffered an ankle injury when tackled by Dee Alford, who happens to be his teammate now. Palmer missed several weeks, but wasn't 100 percent when he returned. Buffalo Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer catches a pass as Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell defends. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Imagesabout the fact that Palmer is still rehabbing.

For Palmer, he's doing his best to focus on getting healthy, so he can put what he called a "humbling" season behind him..

"It teaches you how to manage expectations as a man. You can’t really determine anything in this league. Any given season. Just because you expect something, doesn’t mean it’s going to come to fruition the way you want it to.

Whatever God gives you, just taking it in stride.

" As for the injury, Palmer said it was one of the more difficult things he's gone through as a player. He's eager to get back on the field and help the team win.

"I’m close," he said, per Lysowski. "I’m excited. I’m feeling more like myself. It was unfortunate.

It was something I had to battle through. It was kicking my butt, but my only goal is to get healthy and help the team win next year.

"Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis celebrates with wide receiver Joshua Palmer. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images For the third season in a row, the Bills are going into the season with questions about the receiver position. Bills On SI's Ralph Ventre, however, recently said welearning the offense and are building a rapport with Allen. Just as important is the fact that offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael has praised the wideout, saying he likes what he's seen.

Perhaps the committee approach will work this season and if the addition of Moore helps take focus away from the other wideouts, players such as Palmer could have a much greater impact.





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