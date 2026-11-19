Buffalo Bills face a potential three-starter crisis as Dalton Kincaid, Christian Benford, Damar Hamlin, and Dorian Williams miss practice ahead of the Miami Dolphins game.

The Buffalo Bills are preparing to host the Miami Dolphins on November 22, 2026, at 1 p.m. ET, but the team faces a significant lineup uncertainty. Head coach Sean McDermott and his staff are dealing with the potential absence of four key contributors from Thursday's practice in Orchard Park, New York. The injury list includes tight end Dalton Kincaid, cornerback Christian Benford, inside linebacker Dorian Williams, and safety Damar Hamlin. This developing situation threatens to sideline a core group of starters before the regular season concludes.

Christian Benford Groin Injury Concerns

Cornerback Christian Benford is listed with a groin issue that has emerged as a primary concern for the Bills defense. He previously dealt with a wrist injury during Week 9, but he left the Week 10 victory over the New York Jets due to the new groin problem. The team officially ruled him out for the remainder of that game in the fourth quarter. While the exact severity remains undisclosed, analysts consider it unlikely he will recover in time for the upcoming matchup against Miami. Head coach Sean McDermott emphasized that while Benford will attempt to prepare, the depth chart must be ready to support the team if he cannot play.

Also read Fantasy Football Week 11 Tight End Projections & Rankings: Start Trey McBride, Sit Dalton Kincaid

Damar Hamlin Boot and Toe Injury

Safety Damar Hamlin was notably absent from the media-viewing portion of Thursday's practice, appearing on a scooter and wearing a walking boot. This physical presentation is highly unusual for a player who participated in the walkthrough with a limited status on Wednesday. Reports suggest Hamlin may be suffering from turf toe on his right foot, though the official diagnosis has not been confirmed. This injury marks a significant setback for the veteran safety, who played seventeen defensive snaps against the Jets and is now facing an uncertain status for the Dolphins game.

Kincaid and Williams Miss Two Sessions

Tight end Dalton Kincaid and linebacker Dorian Williams both missed their second consecutive practice session. Kincaid, who recorded a pivotal 54-yard reception against the Jets in Week 10, participated in only 45 percent of offensive snaps during that game. His repeated absence raises doubts about his availability despite his history of playing through physical discomfort. Meanwhile, Dorian Williams suffered his injury late in the third quarter of the Jets game. After exiting the contest where he logged 32 defensive snaps, rookie Kaleb Elarms-Orr filled his role for the rest of the 31-12 victory. Williams has not been seen practicing since that moment.

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Dee Alford and Depth Chart Implications

In a positive note for the defensive secondary, starting slot cornerback Dee Alford was spotted at practice. His availability helps offset the potential loss of Benford, allowing the Bills to maintain some stability at the cornerback position. However, the simultaneous absence of Kincaid, Hamlin, and Williams creates a complex challenge for the offensive and defensive coordinators. The team must now rely on its depth players to fill critical roles. If these injuries persist, the Bills will need to execute effectively with substitute players against a divisional opponent in the Miami Dolphins.

Final Status Determination and Next Steps

The final injury designations for the November 22 game will be announced in the coming days. The Bills' medical staff is likely to evaluate the progress of Kincaid, Benford, Hamlin, and Williams to determine their eligibility. Until then, the coaching staff is preparing game plans that account for various roster configurations. The outcome of this matchup against Miami could hinge on how well the depth players can step up. Fans and analysts will be watching closely for any updates on the health of these four athletes as the deadline for player movement approaches.