Buffalo Bills face defensive injuries against Jets. Christian Benford and Dee Alford sit out. Team prepares for Miami Dolphins game on November 22 with updated roster status.

The Buffalo Bills enter their Week 11 matchup against the Miami Dolphins with significant gaps in their defensive secondary and linebacker corps. Head Coach Joe Brady confirmed that starting outside cornerback Christian Benford and slot cornerback Dee Alford are both sidelined due to injuries sustained during the Week 10 victory over the New York Jets on November 15, 2026. These absences threaten the team's coverage depth just four days before a crucial home game against the Dolphins and immediately before a high-stakes clash with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Christian Benford injured his groin in the second half of the Jets game and was ruled out of the remainder of the contest. He missed 18 of the 71 defensive snaps during the matchup. Benford appears unlikely to participate in Wednesday's limited walkthrough practice, but the coaching staff has indicated that his availability for Sunday against Miami is still being evaluated day by day. Coach Brady emphasized that experienced veterans like Benford may sit out practice but remain eligible to play if cleared.

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Dee Alford also failed to finish the Jets contest after a series of head-injury related evaluations. Alford initially exited late in the second quarter for a head injury check but was cleared to return. He subsequently suffered a hard fall in the end zone while covering wide receiver Garrett Wilson on a first-and-goal play. After leaving for another concussion protocol check, Alford did not return to the field. His absence leaves the Bills without a key slot coverage option for the upcoming divisional matchup.

Starting inside linebacker Dorian Williams saw his season activity halt early in the fourth quarter due to a calf problem. He was ruled questionable to return but was unable to re-enter the game. Fourth-round rookie Kaleb Elarms-Orr took over the middle linebacker rotation for the final segment of the contest. Williams last participated in a play with 2:07 remaining in the third quarter, leaving a gap in the defensive midfield that the Bills must navigate against Miami's running attack.

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Several other key defensive starters received medical attention but returned to action before the day was done. Starting safeties Cole Bishop and Amani Hooker, along with cornerback Maxwell Hairston, all briefly received care on the sideline. Cole Bishop was examined after a play against running back Braelon Allen, missing only three snaps. He reported shoulder soreness but is expected to be available for Sunday. Amani Hooker entered the medical tent but did not miss a single defensive rep. Maxwell Hairston exited with a presumed ankle issue but returned after an injury timeout.

Wide receiver Keon Coleman also returned to the lineup after an ankle injury evaluation. He absorbed a helmet-to-helmet hit from Jets safety Minkah Fitzpatrick while making a catch along the sideline. After being evaluated by an independent athletic trainer, Coleman was cleared to return to the game. His availability provides a boost to the Bills' receiving corps as they prepare for a high-scoring offensive battle against Miami.

Offensive tackle Spencer Brown played the entire game up until the final three kneel-downs against the Jets. Brown appears fully healthy and ready to continue his streak of full-game appearances. His durability on the offensive line will be crucial for protecting the quarterback as the Bills face the aggressive pass rushes of both the Dolphins and the Chiefs in the coming weeks.

The Buffalo Bills now face a compressed and demanding schedule. They host the Miami Dolphins on November 22 for a home game. Just four days after that contest, the team will travel to face the Kansas City Chiefs. The rapid turnaround requires careful management of the roster's health and practice participation. Coach Brady noted that Wednesday's practice will be a simple walkthrough with limited accumulated reps to preserve player freshness.

The coaching staff plans to progress the injured players day by day leading up to the next matchup. Missing practice does not automatically rule players out for Sunday, but the lack of full reps adds uncertainty to the depth chart. The Bills must navigate the upcoming weeks with limited defensive depth while maintaining competitive performance. Every snap matters as the team looks to stay on top of their division.

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The injury report underscores the physical toll of the NFL season, particularly for a team with such a tight schedule. The loss of Benford and Alford forces the Bills to rely on backup cornerbacks who may lack the same level of experience. Similarly, Dorian Williams' absence shifts the linebacker responsibilities to younger players like Elarms-Orr. The coaching staff must adjust their game plan to account for these personnel changes against a dangerous Miami offense.

As the Bills prepare for the Dolphins, the focus will be on maximizing the health of their remaining starters. The team must balance the need to compete with the necessity of preserving players for the Chiefs game. The outcome of the Week 11 matchup could set the tone for the remainder of the season. The Bills will need to demonstrate resilience and depth to overcome these injury setbacks and secure a victory at home.

The defensive injuries have raised concerns among fans and analysts about the team's ability to sustain a winning streak. The Bills will need to rely on their offensive firepower to compensate for any defensive lapses. The upcoming games against Miami and Kansas City will be critical tests of the team's depth and coaching strategy. How the Bills manage these challenges will likely determine their playoff trajectory.

Head Coach Joe Brady remains optimistic about the team's ability to adapt. He has consistently emphasized the importance of moving forward and relying on the next man up. The experience of the veteran players will be vital in guiding the younger roster members through this challenging stretch of the schedule. The Bills have shown resilience in the past, and the team hopes to repeat that success in the upcoming weeks.