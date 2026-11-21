The Buffalo Bills' injury report was finally missing three important names this week, and the one holdover left made the necessary progress.

Buffalo Bills guard Connor McGovern stretches before the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect' offensive line has been a model of continuity and durability over the past three years, the unit experienced plenty of uncertainty over the first couple weeks of November.appeared on the official Week 10 injury report and were limited during the practice week. Right guard O'Cyrus Torrence, who hasn't missed a start since being drafted in 2023, was the lone member of the front five unaffected by injury.

Also read Giants’ Week 11 Injury Report Continues to Look Good

It started in October, prior to the Week 7 bye, when right tackle Spencer Brown experienced a back flare-up. In the first game post-bye, with Brown unavailable, left tackle Dion Dawkins tweaked his ribs while left guard Alec Anderson rolled an ankle against the Baltimore Ravens on November 1. Dawkins and Anderson both missed the ensuing game in Week 9.and center Connor McGovern encountered a neck issue against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown looks on during the second quarter against the New England Patriots | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectWhen the practice week began, three notable names wereDawkins, Brown and Anderson were all officially past the issues that had caused them to miss games. Despite playing 54 of 57 snaps against the Jets in Week 10, McGovern, however, remained on the injury report as the Bills kick off preparations for the Dolphins.

Advertisement

Oct 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman celebrates with Buffalo Bills center Connor McGovern after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect "He's been consistent. He's been in the lineup a lot," said Josh Allen while dishing on the quarterback-center dynamic earlier this week.

"I know he's missed a couple here and there, but he's as tough as they come. " In a clear sign of progress, the center was a full practice participant throughout the week. McGovern has'Trademark of football team' The offensive line has been a common denominator as the Bills have remained one of the NFL's highest scoring teams over the past three seasons. Their health and availability will seemingly go a long way in determining how far Buffalo can go.

Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky, now an analyst for ESPN, is likely willing to argue that the unit must remain intact for the Bills to win.

“The best part of this offense, and really the best part and trademark of the football team, and why they are consistently legit contenders, is their offensive line," said Orlovsky during. "It's one of the reasons why many people can pound the table and believe in them once January rolls around.

Advertisement

” Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins celebrates Josh Allen’s first quarter touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect"Point blank, period. It's the best part of the offense. It allows everything else to happen," said Orlovsky.