The Buffalo Bills defeated the Miami Dolphins in Week 11 despite Josh Allen's interceptions. DJ Moore and Khalil Shakir provided offensive highlights while red zone efficiency remained a concern ahead of the Chiefs matchup.

The Buffalo Bills secured a crucial victory against the Miami Dolphins in Week 11, overcoming offensive inefficiencies and defensive lapses to maintain their standing. While the Bills defense successfully limited Miami to just nine points, the offense faced significant challenges inside the red zone. Quarterback Josh Allen threw two interceptions and nearly threw a third, but the team found a way to close out the game. This win provided a necessary momentum boost as the squad prepares for upcoming challenges in the AFC East.

Special Teams Create Unexpected Scoring Opportunity

Buffalo Bills punter Tommy Doman Jr. became an unlikely hero during the second drive of the contest. The Bills faced a critical fourth-and-eight situation after an incompletion from Josh Allen threatened to end the drive without points. Instead of punting, the coaching staff called a fake punt that caught the Miami Dolphins defense off guard. Doman successfully completed a 30-yard pass to backup tight end Keleki Latu, keeping the offense alive and moving the chains.

Also read Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins Week 11 Expert Pick Roundup

Although the Bills failed to score a touchdown on that specific drive, the extended possession allowed kicker Tyler Bass to connect on a 54-yard field goal. This play extended the early lead to 6-0 and demonstrated the depth of the special teams unit. Doman's accuracy under pressure prevented a potential momentum swing for Miami and highlighted the strategic flexibility of the Bills' coaching staff during high-leverage situations.

Pass Rush Dominance and Receiver Consistency

Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Greg Rousseau recorded two sacks on Miami Dolphins quarterback Kyle McCord during the first half, bringing his season total to nine. This performance marked a personal milestone, as Rousseau entered the game tied for his career high of eight sacks. His ability to generate pressure from the edge has been a pivotal component of the defensive scheme under new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.

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Leonhard has been vocal about the benefits of playing from a two-point stance, and Rousseau's production illustrates the effectiveness of this approach. The defensive line's ability to disrupt the backfield forced Miami into unfavorable downs and contributed significantly to the low point total allowed. Rousseau's continued development and increased snap-count impact are key indicators of the defensive unit's improving cohesion and pass-rush efficiency.

On the offensive side, Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore delivered a consistent performance despite a minor injury scare. Moore suffered a knee knock during the first half but returned to the field without missing a single snap. He finished the first half with seven receptions for 79 yards and one touchdown, setting the tone for his overall production. Moore concluded the game with eight receptions for 91 yards, providing a reliable target for the quarterback and stabilizing the passing attack.

Red Zone Inefficiency and Slot Receiver Breakout

Despite gaining 405 total yards of offense, the Buffalo Bills struggled to convert opportunities into touchdowns once they reached the red zone. The team made five trips inside the 20-yard line but managed to score only two touchdowns, resulting in a 40 percent success rate. This inefficiency was exacerbated by Josh Allen's two interceptions, which stalled drives that had the potential to generate more points. The inability to maximize scoring opportunities leaves room for improvement as the team faces tougher competition ahead.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir emerged as a standout performer in the slot receiver role. Shakir caught five passes for 101 yards, including a long of 38 yards, against the Miami Dolphins. He averaged 20.2 yards per catch, a significant deviation from his typical lower yardage averages due to his alignment in the backfield. Shakir's ability to stretch the field vertically added a new dimension to the offense and made him one of the biggest winners in Week 11.

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Looking Ahead to Critical AFC West Matchup

The victory over Miami comes at a timely moment as the Buffalo Bills prepare to face the Kansas City Chiefs in a few days. The red zone struggles and turnover issues against Miami serve as reminders of areas that must be addressed before taking on one of the league's most potent offenses. Josh Allen's ability to protect the ball and the offense's capacity to finish drives will be critical factors in the upcoming challenge.

The team must also evaluate the health of key contributors like DJ Moore and ensure that the defensive pressure generated by players like Greg Rousseau remains consistent. With the Chiefs matchup looming, the Bills need to refine their red-zone packages and minimize explosive plays allowed by the defense. The current roster depth, highlighted by contributions from Tommy Doman Jr. and Khalil Shakir, provides optimism that the team can adapt and improve.