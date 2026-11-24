Buffalo Bills secure a 26-9 victory over Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium, led by defense while quarterback Josh Allen throws two interceptions.

The Buffalo Bills defeated the Miami Dolphins 26-9 in a decisive home contest at Highmark Stadium on November 22, 2026. The victory extended Buffalo's dominance while exposing critical inefficiencies in quarterback play and offensive discipline during the first half of the season.

Defensive Dominance and Offensive Struggles

The Bills defense remained a impenetrable force, preventing the Dolphins from scoring a touchdown in 43 consecutive possessions. This streak continued as Miami managed only 86 net passing yards, with quarterback Kyle McCord completing just 12 of 33 attempts for 102 total yards.

Also read Bills’ defense feasts in 26-9 win over injury-depleted Dolphins

However, Bills quarterback Josh Allen struggled with accuracy, throwing two interceptions during the game. The statistical drop-off was stark compared to his previous form, as Allen averaged 7.3 rushing attempts per game through Week 11 but recorded zero rushing attempts in this contest.

Coaching Adjustments and Strategic Experiments

Bills head coach Joe Brady emphasized the importance of communication and adaptability, noting that the team must find multiple ways to win games. He stated that relying on a single strategy makes a team predictable and vulnerable to defensive adjustments.

Advertisement

The offensive unit experimented with various formations and plays, including a flea flicker that yielded only two yards and an onside kick attempt following a 14-point lead. Rookie punter Tommy Doman also contributed significantly, hitting tight end Keleki Latu for a 30-yard gain to set up a first down in the first quarter.

Brady defended the offensive line's performance while acknowledging the need for improvement in pass protection. He criticized the consistency of the pressure applied by Miami's edge rushers, specifically Chip Robinson, who appeared to penetrate the backfield on numerous dropback attempts.

Penalty Issues and Line Breakdowns

The Bills accepted seven penalties in the game, highlighting ongoing disciplinary issues within the roster. Left tackle Dion Dawkins and left guard Alec Anderson were both flagged for holding, while right guard O'Cyrus Torrence incurred a false start penalty.

The lack of protection allowed Miami's defense to disrupt Allen's rhythm repeatedly. Jordan Brooks sacked Allen on a third-down play in the first quarter without any defensive resistance, forcing a field goal attempt instead of a more favorable scoring opportunity.

Advertisement

Allen admitted that the defensive coverage was effective, describing the Dolphins' secondary as sticky on receivers and capable of limiting pocket space. He acknowledged that the game plan was designed to counter specific matchups, which contributed to his reduced mobility and increased pressure.

Looking Ahead to Short Week Preparation

The win moves the Bills forward in the standings as they prepare for a short week of practice and rest. The coaching staff will likely focus on correcting the blocking schemes and improving Allen's decision-making under duress.

With the defense maintaining its elite status, the offense must find a more consistent rhythm to complement the stifling pass rush. The team's ability to adapt and minimize penalties will be crucial as they navigate the remainder of the NFL schedule.