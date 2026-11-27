The Buffalo Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 13-10 thanks to a last-second 57-yard field goal by Tyler Bass. The win improved Buffalo to 9-1 while dropping Kansas City to 8-3, complicating their path to the top AFC seed. The game was defined by strong defense and special teams, with Buffalo's defense extending its streak to 46 consecutive drives without allowing a touchdown, a mark tied with the 2008 Ravens.

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThe two teams played a field position game and in the end, the Bills found a way to escape with a 13-10 win as Tyler Bass hit a 57-yarder with no time remaining on the clock.

That win improved the Bills to 9-1 and should. For the Chiefs, it dropped them to 8-3 and makes their path to the No. 1 seed in the AFC incredibly difficult. It was another fun chapter in the battle of Josh Allen vs. Patrick Mahomes, even though the star quarterbacks had very little to do with the outcome as it was a game led by defense and special teams.

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Let's look back at the game and check out a few big takeaways from the victory. Buffalo Bills cornerback Dee Alford and defensive back Amani Hooker react after a play against the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Chiefs scored a touchdown on their first drive in the third quarter of the game, giving them a 10-7 lead. It also ended a sensational streak for Jim Leonhard's defense.