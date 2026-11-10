Bills Dominate Vikings 23-6 with Defensive Shutdown and Strong Rushing Attack

The Buffalo Bills improved to 7-1 with a commanding 23-6 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football, highlighted by James Cook's 100-yard performance and a defense that prevented any third-down conversions.

The Buffalo Bills secured a decisive 23-6 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football, extending their impressive start to the 2026 season with a seventh win and only one loss.

This road triumph at U.S. Bank Stadium showcased a team that dominated both sides of the ball, effectively stifling the Vikings' offensive capabilities while maintaining a suffocating defensive presence throughout the contest. The Bills controlled the tempo of the game by possessing the ball for an astonishing forty-two minutes and thirty-two seconds. This remarkable ball control allowed Buffalo to keep their opponent's offense off the field for the majority of the evening.

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The defense performed with surgical precision, preventing the Vikings from converting a single third-down attempt in eight opportunities. Furthermore, Buffalo held Minnesota to under two hundred total yards of offense, marking the second consecutive game where the Bills have successfully contained an opposing attack below that critical threshold. The statistical dominance reflected in the scoreboard was a testament to the collective effort of the roster, but several individual performances stood out as particularly pivotal in securing the win.

James Cook Leads Ground Attack

Running back James Cook III was instrumental in the ground game, continuing his status as one of the league's most consistent offensive threats. Despite facing a tough defensive front, Cook refused to yield, accounting for one hundred and seven yards and one touchdown on a season-high thirty-one carries. His perseverance was especially evident in the fourth quarter, where he rushed for forty-seven yards on a crucial possession that culminated in a five-yard touchdown burst.

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This performance brought his total number of one-hundred-yard rushing games to four through the first eight matches of the season. Quarterback Josh Allen, despite facing pressure, managed the game efficiently and connected with tight end Keleki Latu for his first career touchdown reception. The score came during a breakaway play where Allen escaped the pocket and found Latu alone in the end zone. The defense, led by linebacker Greg Rousseau and Terrel Bernard, continued to apply relentless pressure.

Bills Defense Stifles Vikings Offense

Rousseau recorded sacks and deflections, while Bernard contributed six tackles and an interception. Linebacker Dorian Williams also provided a momentum-shifting play with an interception of a pass intended for tight end TJ Hockenson, further demoralizing the Vikings' offense. The victory highlights the Bills' ability to adapt and overcome early-season sluggishness, proving their resilience as they aim for another deep playoff run.