Bills' Defensive Captain Doubles as Most Disappointing Player at Season's Midpoint

Buffalo made some important investments on the defense in the offseason, but the team has yet to receive meaningful production from one player in particular.

Sep. 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' outside linebacker Bradley Chubb reacts after getting a sack against the Detroit Lions at the new Highmark Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectDefensive captain Bradley Chubb, who is in his first year with the Bills after joining the team via free agency this past March on a three-year, $43.5 million deal following stints with Denver and Miami during his first eight years in the NFL. Sep. 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills' outside linebacker Bradley Chubb runs onto the field before a game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium.

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| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Sandwiched around an ACL tear that caused him to miss the entire 2024 campaign, Chubb had previously tallied a total of 19.5 sacks between his last two fully healthy seasons in 2023 and 2025—which included 8.5 quarterback takedowns just one year ago—so, it was expected that the former No. 5 overall draft pick would provide some stability opposite ofBradley Chubb lagging behind Greg Rousseau in critical category Oct. 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots' quarterback Drake Maye throws a pass as Buffalo Bills' outside linebacker Bradley Chubb applies pressure during a game at Highmark Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The 30-year-old did manage to earn captain status within Buffalo’s locker room in just his first season with the club, but the 6-foot-4, 268-pound outside linebacker’s play between the white lines through the first eight games has been sorely lacking. And, considering Chubb was Buffalo’s biggest offseason addition on the defensive side of the ball other than safety C.J.

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Gardner-Johnson, who isWhile it’s true that the Georgia native’s leadership can’t be understated, the same can also be said for his lack of production so far. On pace for just three sacks for the entire 17-game stretch of the 2026 regular season at this point, which would mark a career-low for any season he’s played more than seven games, there’s no denying that Chubb isn’t holding up his end of the bargain.

Sep. 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' outside linebacker Bradley Chubb and defensive lineman DeWayne Carter react after a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Moving forward, it’ll be imperative that the Bills get some sort of increased production from Chubb in terms of getting after the opposing gunslingers, especially with players like Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, Green Bay’s Jordan Love, and Chicago’s Caleb WilliamsNeedless to say, if the Bills want any chance at capturing the No. 1 seed in the AFC in January——then it’ll be imperative that Chubb start providing the type of statistical impact that he was brought in to make.

Sunday’s road outing against the Jets, who have surrendered the fourth-most sacks in the league with a count of 28, would be a good place to start. John W. Green is a contributor for Bills ON SI after previously working for USA TODAY Sports Media Group’s Bills Wire, as well as the Buffalo FAMbase blog.

He is a former sports reporter for the Press-Republican daily newspaper in New York’s Champlain Valley covering local high school, collegiate, and semi-professional sports for three counties. A former associate sports editor for SUNY Plattsburgh’s student-run newspaper, Cardinal Points, which was inducted into the Associated Collegiate Press H.O. F. in 2010, John covered the school’s 2014 D-III NCAA national champion women’s hockey team. John is also the editor of BILLieve in Buffalo on Medium.com.

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He has a bachelor’s degree in newspaper and multimedia journalism from SUNY Plattsburgh.