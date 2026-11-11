Bills' defense shines with back-to-back dominant performances

The Buffalo Bills' defense is on a roll, holding opponents to less than 200 yards and 10 points for two consecutive games - a feat achieved only 12 times in the past 40 NFL seasons. This turnaround suggests the team is finding its stride and could pose a serious threat in the playoffs.

Buffalo Bills' first-year head coach Joe Brady talks with new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard during training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect The Bills now sit atop the AFC at 7-1 overall, marking the first time the team has won seven of its first eight games since 1993. Nov. 9, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Buffalo Bills' defensive lineman Ed Oliver celebrates after a game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Also read Buffalo Bills Key Matchups vs Minnesota Vikings in Primetime Showdown

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Well, as mentioned above, it just so happens to be the last time Buffalo reached the National Football League’s pinnacle game:later on this winter remains to be season, but there are also a few other special accomplishments that the team achieved on Monday that might bode well for its chances of doing so in a few short months.

In addition to obtaining their fourth win in a row, the defense—yes, the defense—managed to do something that has only been seen in the league a mere 12 times over the last 40 years as the unit surrendered less than 200 yards and 10 points for a second straight game after previously holding the Baltimore Ravens to just 10 points and only 144 total yards of offense the week prior to their most recent 23-6 primetime thrashing of Minnesota on the road. Nov 9, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings' quarterback Carson Wentz reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at U.S. Bank Stadium.

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| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect It was a repeat performance for the ages that was certainly a sight for sore eyes for a team that had previously allowed 28.5 points per game and 386.8 total yards per game through the first six outings of the season this fall. So, with that said, not only was it an encouraging sign for the Bills’ fanbase to see from Leonhard’s previously struggling group, but the dazzling display put on in Minneapolis on Monday also placed the Bills’ defense in some incredibly good company.

Nov. 9, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Buffalo Bills' inside linebacker Terrel Bernard celebrates with Bills' inside linebacker Dorian Williams after an interception during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect According to Niagara Gazette reporter Nick Sabato, of the other 11 franchises to hold opponents to 10 points or less and under 200 total yards for at least two straight games, two of the teams won Super Bowls: the previously mentioned Undoubtedly, those two teams are great to be mentioned amongst.

However, furthermore, if Bills Mafia wants to flip the calendar back another year further, then the defense is also on par with the renowned 1985 Chicago Bears’ defensive unit. , no team other than the 2026 Bills and 1985 Bears have had a two-game stretch in a season where the defense had multiple sacks and at least three takeaways in each game while also holding the opposing offenses under 200 total yards with no passing touchdowns and a completion percentage under 50% in each contest, as well.

Nov. 1, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tennessee Titans' safety Amani Hooker reacts after intercepting a pass during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect So, with that in mind, the question begs to be asked . . . is Buffalo going to make an appearance in Super Bowl LXI on Valentine’s Day 2027 in February?

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, who currently leads the NFL in interceptions with five entering Week 10, it certainly appears like Brady, Beane, and Leonhard are going all in on winning a “world” championship this season. It won’t be easy, though, especially considering that Buffalo’s opponents over the final nine games of the regular season are collectively averaging 21.5 points per game, which is much more than the Ravens speaks with Bills' general manager Brandon Beane during training camp at St. John Fisher University. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connecton the Bills’ defense moving forward once he gets up to speed with Leonhard’s scheme . . . as well as if theJohn W. Green is a contributor for Bills ON SI after previously working for USA TODAY Sports Media Group’s Bills Wire, as well as the Buffalo FAMbase blog.

He is a former sports reporter for the Press-Republican daily newspaper in New York’s Champlain Valley covering local high school, collegiate, and semi-professional sports for three counties. A former associate sports editor for SUNY Plattsburgh’s student-run newspaper, Cardinal Points, which was inducted into the Associated Collegiate Press H.O. F. in 2010, John covered the school’s 2014 D-III NCAA national champion women’s hockey team. John is also the editor of BILLieve in Buffalo on Medium.com.

He has a bachelor’s degree in newspaper and multimedia journalism from SUNY Plattsburgh.