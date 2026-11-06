Bills Add Another CB Option, Signing Forgotten Ex-Dolphins' Three-Year Starter

The Buffalo Bills signed a former Miami Dolphins' cornerback who brings 38 career starts to Orchard Park and shares a connection with Christian Benford.

Jul 23, 2025; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou speaks to reporters during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectto Orchard Park on a practice squad contract, the Bills signed former Miami Dolphins' starter Kader Kohou to a P-Squad deal.

Sep 22, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou celebrates following an interception against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect The Bills have been light at cornerback since training camp, choosing to keep only three outside cornerbacks on the 53-man roster. Maxwell Hairston is the lone boundary corner behind starters Christian Benford and second-round rookie Davison Igbinosun.

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Buffalo, which has been shorthanded at the position due to injuries during its last three postseason appearances, almost certainly wants a reliable, battle-tested fourth cornerback standing by for the stretch run. The small-school cornerback went undrafted out of East Texas A&M, which held NCAA Division II classification at the time, in 2022. Signed by the Miami Dolphins, Kohou won a roster spot coming out of training camp as a rookie, and he proceeded to earn 13 starts that fall.

The 5-foot-10 Ivory Coast-born cornerback totaled 15 regular season appearances and one playoff start over that 2022 campaign. Coincidentally, his first career start came against the Bills on September 25, 2022 when the Dolphins pulled out a bizarre 21-19 win at Hard Rock Stadium. Kohou made six tackles, playing 70 defensive snaps.

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Sep 25, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen stiff arms Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou while running the ball during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium | USA TODAY Sports Kohou did not miss a game in 2023, starting 16 of his 17 appearances. He accounted for 63 stops, 10 pass breakups and five quarterback hits that season.

Over three seasons in South Florida, Kohou, who spent the entire 2025 campaign on Injured Reserve, started 38 of 47 appearances. He averaged 60 tackles per season, totaling 25 pass breakups, three interceptions and 13.0 TFL over that span. Prior to joining the Bills, Kohou spent the first eight weeks of the 2026 as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad. He was released following their November 1 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Jan 15, 2023; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis battles for a pass against Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou during the second half in a NFL wild card game at Highmark Stadium. | USA TODAY SportsBoth went on to make starts in September as rookies. Like Kohou, Benford was also a decorated small-school prospect. Benford earned Division I FCS All-America honors for Villanova.

In another connection, Kohou and Benford were both snubbed by the major college all-star showcases. As a result, they accepted Hula Bowl invitations and took advantage of the opportunity.

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Villanova defensive back Christian Benford makes an interception at his own goal line in front of Delaware intended receiver Thyrick Pitts in the second quarter at Delaware Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectRalph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets.

Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.