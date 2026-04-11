Billionaire Leon Black Files $7.25 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Rep. Robert Garcia Over Epstein Claims

Billionaire Leon Black filed a $7.25 million federal defamation lawsuit against Rep. Robert Garcia over comments linking him to Jeffrey Epstein's crimes. Black denies any knowledge of Epstein's sex trafficking network.

Billionaire Leon Black has filed a $7.25 million defamation lawsuit against California Representative Robert Garcia in federal court, demanding compensatory and punitive damages for statements linking Black to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. The legal action, lodged in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on Wednesday, seeks a jury trial and alleges that Garcia knowingly spread falsehoods about Black's involvement in Epstein's criminal activities.

The lawsuit centers on public comments Garcia made during a television interview, where he claimed Black was at the center of Epstein's crimes. Garcia also asserted that Black was one of the last individuals to interact with Epstein before the financier committed suicide in his prison cell. These allegations have drawn sharp legal scrutiny as Black's legal team categorizes them as entirely fabricated and malicious.

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Beyond the general accusations, Garcia stated in the same interview that he had spoken with survivors who credibly identified Black as someone involved in the direct abuse of women. The complaint argues that these specific claims were made with actual malice and have resulted in tangible harm to Black. The filing details that Black's physical safety has been threatened, leading to a barrage of hateful communications via phone, email, and social media platforms.

The legal complaint further notes that Black's business and philanthropic endeavors have suffered significant consequences due to the controversy. Garcia's office has not yet responded to requests for comment regarding the new litigation. This development follows a contentious period where Garcia described a previous House resolution holding Black in contempt of Congress as an important step toward accountability.

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The context for this lawsuit involves Black's refusal to comply with subpoenas from the House Oversight Committee during its investigation into Epstein. Although Black appeared for a voluntary interview in June, he had previously declined to appear or turn over potential nondisclosure agreements related to the probe. His lawyers have consistently argued that the committee's pursuit of the Apollo Global Management co-founder constitutes an abuse of congressional power.

Black and his legal representatives maintain that he had no prior knowledge of Epstein's sex trafficking network or criminal conduct. They have pointed out that Black was one of several high-profile figures, including Bill Clinton and Bill Gates, who were asked to participate in the long-running congressional investigation. The committee's focus on Black intensified after he stepped down from Apollo Global Management in 2021 amid the fallout from his ties to Epstein.

Lawmakers have alleged that Black paid Epstein approximately $180 million during their years-long relationship, though an internal review commissioned by Apollo found that payments from 2012 to 2017 totaled $158 million. The review stated these funds were used for bona fide tax, estate planning, and other related services, rather than illegal activities. Epstein had previously pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting prostitution from a minor before his death in 2019.

The defamation suit underscores the ongoing political and legal tensions surrounding Epstein's network and the associates linked to him. As Black pursues this substantial monetary claim, the case highlights the severe reputational risks associated with public accusations of such gravity. The outcome of this lawsuit may have broader implications for how political figures are held accountable for statements made about private citizens in high-profile investigations.