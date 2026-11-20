Billionaire investor and Democratic donor Michael Sacks compared Mayor Brandon Johnson's leadership style to President Donald Trump's during a speech this week, prompting a response from the mayor, who said he does not take the criticism personally.

Billionaire investor and Democratic donor Michael Sacks compared Mayor Brandon Johnson's leadership style to President Donald Trump's during a speech this week, prompting a response from the mayor, who said he does not take the criticism personally.

Johnson has frequently framed political debates around working people and wealthy interests, a theme that has become a central part of his message as both a candidate and mayor.

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"If I wasn't that powerful, why do they have to get money from Michael Sacks and corporate interests and billionaires and millionaires? " Johnson said in his reelection announcement speech. , the CEO of GCM Grosvenor, has been a frequent target of Johnson's criticism in speeches and public appearances. But while accepting the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce's annual Daniel Burnham Award, Sacks pushed back, comparing Johnson's leadership approach to Trump's and calling them "two sides of the same coin.

" "We have way too much leadership by fear, by division, by grievance, and way too much intimidation, no humility," Sacks said. Sacks made the remarks while accepting the Burnham Award Wednesday night and shared portions of his speech with ABC7 Chicago. While Johnson has often criticized Sacks publicly, the mayor dismissed the comparison when asked about it Thursday.

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"I don't take anything personal here; I mean my job is to make sure I'm providing direction," Johnson said.2 girls identified as victims in deadly Amtrak train crash in Western SpringsThe comparison between Johnson and Trump has also been made by some of the mayor's critics on the City Council as officials navigate another contentious budget season. "Instead of partnering and figuring out how to collaborate, work together, what you're seeing, it's an all-or-nothing approach.

And that's the same thing that Trump does," said Ald. Gilbert Villegas of the 36th Ward. Before criticizing Johnson's leadership style, Sacks acknowledged the challenges faced by elected officials.

"I'm not sure all of us in the private sector appreciate how hard the jobs of our elected officials actually are," Sacks said. At the same time, Sacks praised Johnson's policy goals, describing them as "good and just.

" He said he supports a millionaires tax if it is implemented through what he considers sound policy. "Consider tethering any new top rate on incomes over $1 million to the low rate, just as our constitution does for corporate taxes. Take the fear of forever increases off the table," Sacks said. Sacks also encouraged Chicago's business and civic communities to take part in the governing process, saying all stakeholders should be involved.

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Johnson delivered a similar message Thursday, emphasizing the importance of working together.2 girls identified as victims in deadly Amtrak train crash in Western Springs