She was considered automotive royalty and spent her final years reshaping her NFL team.

Billionaire heiress Martha Firestone Ford has died surrounded by family at age 101. Ford, whose fortune Forbes estimated at $1.4 billion in 2019, inherited control of the Detroit Lions from her husband, William Clay Ford Sr., in 2014.

He was the grandson of Henry Ford, while Firestone Ford was the granddaughter of tire magnate Harvey Firestone, uniting two automotive dynasties. During her tenure with the Lions, she vowed to “produce a consistently winning football team” before handing control to her daughter, Sheila Ford Hamp, in 2020. She continued to attend games right up until her death, which included their win over the Minnesota Vikings earlier this month.

Also read Trump Accounts update: billionaire gives $100 to 60,000 children

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and his wife, Jane, said in a statement that “Martha was special... She cared so deeply about her family, the players, their fans, and the city of Detroit. ” Firestone Ford married in 1947 and had four children, including William Clay Ford Jr., who serves as executive chairman of Ford Motor Co. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She died at her home in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, on Tuesday, and her cause of death has not been disclosed. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s