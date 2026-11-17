It's rich, luxurious and her darkest shade in years...

Most of us at least contemplate refreshing our hair at the turn of a new season, but how many actually commit? We get it. It's no easy feat to venture out of our comfort zones when it comes to colour and frankly, there's no short supply of inspiration for quick, low-commitment tweaks .

We might have stuck to our guns, if it wasn't for Billie Piper, who on Sunday night, stepped out at the 17th annual Governor's Awards in Los Angeles with a full 360 transformation we're dubbing 'midnight mahogany'. The actress has been known to experiment with colour, but her new raven-meets-mahogany hue is her darkest shade in years.

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A rich, expensive-looking blend of midnight black woven with hints of warm, deep brunette at the roots, Piper's latest is as luxurious as it is destined for winter – a season where dark, expensive-looking hair colours are all too fitting.

'As we head into the cooler months, it’s nice to explore a seasonal shift away from bright, high-summer blondes and intense shades towards grounded, nature-inspired hues,' says 'Clients are craving shades inspired by rich botanical palettes and tactile textures, and we’re finding fresh, wearable ways to introduce gorgeous warmth without dipping into those harsh, brassy orange undertones. Blending light-reflecting shine with soft, velvety diffusions gives a naturally organic feel, and this colour really complements Billie’s gorgeous eyes and skin tone.

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' Dimension is key here; rather than a single all-over jet black, the result is far more fresh, modern and considered, especially when worn with loose, cascading waves and a deep side part for maximised volume. Other references include Dua Lipa, Simone Ashley and Priyanka Chopra, of late. Piper makes a compelling case for a dramatic change, having departed drastically from last month's blonde-toned auburn colour.

But it's her shine that's most convincing; dark hair colours famously reflect light beautifully washing your money down the drain, then to keep your colour looking vibrant rather than brassy.

Incorporate an at-home gloss once or twice a week, and you'll be basking in compliments. Trust us.