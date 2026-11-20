Tennis legend Billie Jean King becomes the first American-born woman athlete to receive a handprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre, cementing her legacy on November 19, 2026.

Tennis and equal-rights legend Billie Jean King officially became the first American-born woman athlete to receive a hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. The historic dedication took place on Thursday, November 19, 2026, marking a significant milestone in the recognition of female athletic achievement within one of Hollywood's most iconic venues. King, who stood on wet cement while wearing her signature blue suede Adidas sneakers, participated in the event alongside her longtime partner, Ilana Kloss.

Historic Ceremony Details and Significance

King's signature, handprints, and footprints were carefully preserved in the wet cement during the special ceremony. The tennis icon stated in her acceptance speech that she sincerely hopes she is not the last woman athlete to receive this honor. She reflected on the emotional weight of the occasion, noting that her deceased parents and brother would have been immensely proud if they could have witnessed the event. King emphasized that the dedication is a very big deal and a long-awaited validation of decades of hard work and advocacy.

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Personal Connections and Childhood Memories

During the address, King recalled childhood trips with her family from Long Beach to what was then known as Grauman's Chinese Theatre. She described the experience of walking among historic hand and footprints as very exciting and something that captivated her family. They frequently watched these ceremonies on local TV news and discussed them at the dinner table. King noted that her family really loved this world, which makes today's special celebration even more meaningful to her personally.

Notable Attendees and Legacy Acknowledgments

The ceremony featured introductions by former U.S. Women's National Soccer Team stars Abby Wambach and Julie Foudy. King also posed for photographs with Wambach, Foudy, and her former doubles partner, Rosie Casals. The event highlighted a cross-sport appreciation for athletic excellence, with King specifically acknowledging Sonja Henie as the only other woman athlete honored in the theater's forecourt before her. Henie, a Norwegian-born three-time gold medal-winning figure skater, imprinted her ice skates during a ceremony in 1937.

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Athletic Achievements and Professional Impact

King's athletic resume includes being recognized as the world's No. 1 women's tennis player from 1966-68, 1971-72, and 1974, according to experts in the pre-computerized ranking era. As a graduate of Long Beach Poly High School, she won a total of 39 Grand Slam titles, comprising 12 in singles, 16 in doubles, and 11 in mixed doubles. She is perhaps best known for leading the Original 9 women players who signed $1 contracts in 1970 to launch the first major women's professional tennis tour. This historic move challenged the sport's disparity in prize money and paved the way for modern professional women's sports.

Future Implications and Theater Milestones

Organizers confirmed that King's ceremony was the final handprint-footprint event in the forecourt before the historic theater celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2027. The location, situated at 6925 Hollywood Blvd., serves as a permanent testament to her contributions to both tennis and social equality. A poster for King's documentary, Give Me the Ball!, was displayed outside the theater following the event, further cementing her enduring cultural impact. This dedication ensures that her legacy will remain physically embedded in the heart of Los Angeles for future generations to see.