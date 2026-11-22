The weeklong storms of South Florida extended into the opening-day of the BJK King Cup and thunderstorms and lightning delays turned into multiple tornado watches at 6 p.m.

After over a 5-hour delay, hometown hero Gauff and Hungary’s Dalma Galfi took the court at 9:10 p.m. Saturday to resume their postponed match at the Delray Beach Tennis Center.

Gauff was leading 6-0, 2-1 when the match was halted at 3:48 p.m., but ITF officials stubbornly refused to cancel the day’s events. Gauff only needed 15 minutes to end it 6-1, 6-1 and put USA up 1-0 in the best-of-five qualifier before a couple of hundred diehards remaining from the 2,400 there in the afternoon.

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“We talked and scrolled,’’ Gauff said of the weather delay. “I knew when we warmed up I’d lock in. It’s easy in a rain delay when you have a lead.

""I was like, 'please give me 40 minutes' but knew it was going to happen,’’ Gauff said. “I was hoping I could get my match done but God had other plans. “I definitely wanted to play tonight. I didn’t know what tomorrow would hold.

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I felt if it was clear tonight, try to play. ’’ She said she appreciated the energy of her USA teammates during the evening.

“It was super quiet out there compared to today, so I needed the support of my team,’’ Gauff said. Tournament directors announced that Saturday's ticket holders can get in free Sunday for the final day. The weeklong storms that drowned South Florida extended into the opening-day of the BJK King Cup, and thunderstorms and lightning delays turned into multiple tornado watches at 6 p.m.The wet weather postponed Gauff’s kickoff match early in the second set.

The second singles match between USA’s Ann Li and Anna Bondar of Hungary was to follow late Saturday night. The best-of-five battle will continue with three more matches Sunday, Nov. 22. The doubles match will start the card at 1:30 p.m., with USA’s Taylor Townsend-Desirae Krawczyk facing Bondar-Fanny Stollar. The reverse singles pairings would then occur, if necessary.

The qualifier between USA-Hungary is being waged to determine which country will compete in the 2027 Billie Jean King Cup, known as the women’s World Cup of tennis. The Gauff-Galfi opener already was moved back from the original 1:30 p.m. starting time Saturday to 3 p.m. But they played only 50 minutes. Despite four double faults the opening stanza, Gauff took the first set easily, 6-1.

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She raced out to a 5-0 lead before Galfi finally held serve to make it 5-1. Gauff lost the match’s first point on an 18-shot rally with the Hungarian coming to the net for a backhand volley winner. But that was a very rare scene indeed. Gauff reeled off the next five points and cruised.

Gauff bedazzled Galfi with an array of drop shots that her opponent couldn’t control. Coco overpowered Galfi from the baseline and also came into the net for a handful of volley winners. But oftentimes, the 4th-ranked Gauff was just too consistent for Galfi, ranked 155th, as the Hungarian pounded way too many shots deep. Gauff rocked it late in the first set.

Coco zoomed to a 5-0 bulge after a forehand volley winner and ace. After Galfi held, Gauff closed it out on a service winner when an overpowered Galfi popped the return up errantly. Gauff broke Galfi in the first game of the second set at love and charged up 2-0. But Galfi held serve in surviving a six-deuce game when the rains came and came and came.

Play was halted when the lightning siren rang, forcing a fan evacuation. The drizzle quickly escalated into a major downpour. After a series of lightning alarms, a tornado watch bell went off at 6 p.m., triggering ITF officials to consider the safety of players and patrons.