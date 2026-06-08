Billie Eilish Joins Stars for Support+Feed's First Pickleball Fundraiser

Billie Eilish and family, along with celebrities like Kristen Bell and Angelina Jolie, participated in Support+Feed's inaugural Pickleball Invitational and Game Night to raise funds for food security and environmental initiatives. The event featured games, vegan food, and a tournament, with proceeds supporting plant-based solutions and wildfire relief efforts in Los Angeles.

Billie Eilish and her family participated in a charitable pickleball event alongside prominent stars such as Kristen Bell and Angelina Jolie. The inaugural fundraiser, organized by Support+Feed - the nonprofit established by Eilish's mother Maggie Baird - took place on Saturday, June 6, aiming to raise awareness about food insecurity and environmental issues.

The gathering also featured FINNEAS and his fiancée Claudia Sulewski, Dax Shepard, Jolie's son Pax, Melanie C, and Zane Lowe. The day started with casual games including Uno, Ping-Pong, and cornhole, complemented by vegan and plant-based food options to keep participants energized. Following an address by Maggie Baird, the official pickleball tournament began, ultimately won by twin national champions Ford and Boone Casady. Throughout the event, Billie Eilish was seen smiling and fully engaged in the activities.

The fundraiser generated support for Support+Feed's initiatives, which tackle climate change and hunger through plant-based food solutions, free farmers markets, and educational programs. In the wake of the destructive Los Angeles wildfires in January 2025, the organization has also focused on delivering relief to the affected local community. Support+Feed had partnered with Eilish during her recent Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour, and she returned the favor by actively participating in this first-ever Pickleball Invitational and Game Night Fundraiser.

Photographs captured Eilish and other celebrities at the nonprofit's debut event held at PIKL LA in Los Angeles, California





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Billie Eilish Support+Feed Pickleball Fundraiser Food Insecurity Environment Celebrity Los Angeles

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