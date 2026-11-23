Wham and Mariah Carey re-enter the Billboard Global 200 top five as Karol G holds the number one spot for a seventh week. See the full chart details and streaming numbers.

Karol G secures a seventh consecutive week at the number one position on the Billboard Global 200 chart with her track Judeline and rusowsky's "BbY WOW." The song accumulated 36.5 million streams globally during the tracking week from November 13 to 19, according to data compiled by Luminate. This extended reign marks a significant milestone for the artist, who first topped both the Global 200 and the Global Excl. U.S. charts in mid-September.

The lead single continues to demonstrate immense international appeal with 29.8 million streams recorded outside the United States during this specific tracking period. Karol G's ability to sustain top chart performance highlights the enduring popularity of her music across global markets. The artist's return to the summit reinforces her status as a dominant force in contemporary Latin and pop music.

Also read ATEEZ Tops Billboard 200 With 10th Top 10 Hit

Holiday Classics Enter Top Five

Traditional holiday songs have made a sharp ascent into the upper tier of the rankings this week. Wham!'s "Last Christmas" jumps from number eight to number four, while Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" climbs from number fourteen to number five. These movements signal the beginning of the annual holiday music surge that typically reshapes global streaming charts in late autumn.

Wham!'s 1984 classic gathered 28.8 million streams worldwide, marking its first number one appearance on the Global Excl. U.S. chart after previously holding the top spot for two weeks last year. Mariah Carey's 1994 holiday anthem collected 26 million streams globally, bringing her total number one weeks to 20 since the list began in 2020. This figure represents the highest count for any single track on the chart's history.

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Ashe and Tate McRae Shift Positions

Other notable movements in the top tier include Ashe's "Stop the Wedding!" which rises from number three to number two to set a new Global 200 high. Conversely, Tate McRae's "Housewife" slides two spots from number one to number three, ending its reign as the global number one track after four consecutive weeks at the summit.

On the Global Excl. U.S. chart, Ashe maintains its momentum by lifting from number three to number two for a new regional best. Tate McRae's track drops from number one to number three, concluding its three-week leadership run. Jamie Miller's "Babydoll" also sees growth, rising from number five to number four to achieve a new peak on the international chart.

Holiday Tracks Surge in International Markets

Wham!'s "Last Christmas" experiences a dramatic surge on the Global Excl. U.S. chart, moving from number seventeen to number five with 18.5 million streams outside the United States. Mariah Carey's holiday hit also climbs significantly, rising from number thirty-five to number eight with 16 million streams recorded in non-U.S. territories.

Just as on the main Global 200 tally, Wham!'s song spent its first two weeks at number one on the Global Excl. U.S. chart during the previous holiday season. Mariah Carey's track has led that specific international chart for 14 weeks, demonstrating its sustained dominance in markets outside the American border.

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Chart Methodology and Data Verification

The Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts rank songs based on streaming and sales activity gathered from more than 200 territories worldwide. Luminate compiles this data, which includes official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services.

The calculations also incorporate download sales from full-service digital music retailers around the world, though sales from direct-to-consumer sites are excluded. Luminate reviews and authenticates all data submissions, partnering with Billboard to remove suspicious or unverifiable information using established criteria before final chart calculations are published.

The latest charts, dated November 28, 2026, are scheduled to update on Billboard.com on November 24. Readers can access the top 100 titles for both tallies on Billboard.com, while the complete 200-title rankings remain visible exclusively on Billboard Pro's subscription-based service. Chart news updates are available through the official @billboard and @billboardcharts handles on X and Instagram.