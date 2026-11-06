Billboard Women in Music 2026 Milan Madame Honored at The Voices Edition

Madame receives Woman of the Year award at the Billboard Women in Music Milan event. The third Italian edition highlights female industry voices and collaborations on November 10.

The third Italian edition of the Billboard Women in Music awards is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 10, at the Vesta Fiori Chiari venue in Milan. This prestigious event carries the specific concept theme of "The Voices Edition," which is explicitly designed to spotlight the distinct journeys and perspectives of the industry's leading female honorees. The ceremony aims to celebrate the personal and professional impact these women are making as they actively redefine the broader music industry landscape.

Madame Receives Top Honors

Madame is the confirmed recipient of the most anticipated award of the evening, titled Woman of the Year. Her recognition highlights a significant period in 2026 that marked her triumphant return to the music scene through the release of her new album and a fresh run of live shows. As one of the most distinctive artists of her generation, she has developed a unique artistic voice by moving fluidly between songwriting and pop experimentation. This award celebrates her ever-evolving artistic journey and her proven ability to leave a lasting mark on the Italian music landscape.

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Spotify Recognizes Collective Efforts

A major new highlight for this year's ceremony is the presentation of Spotify's EQUAL Award to the collective Canta Fino a 10. This recognition honors the group's tangible and creative commitment to championing female talent within the sector. The collective is being celebrated for challenging gender stereotypes in Italian music and fostering meaningful collaboration among artists. This specific award category was introduced to recognize those who work behind the scenes, ensuring a fuller picture of the many professions that make up the industry.

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Industry Evolution and Host Details

Stand-up comedian and writer Giorgia Fumo will serve as the host for the evening, guiding attendees through the celebrations and speeches. The 2026 edition aims to tell the story of music from multiple perspectives, shining a light not only on those who take the stage but also on the people who write, produce, and lead behind the scenes every day. This initiative serves as an opportunity to help drive the evolution of the industry by highlighting the diverse roles that support creative output.

Key Event Partners Support Initiative

The 2026 edition of the awards has secured support from key industry partners to further its mission. The collecting society SIAE (Società Italiana degli Autori ed Editori) renews its support for creativity and women working in the music industry, emphasizing the importance of structural backing. Additionally, Acqua Fiuggi has been designated as the Official Premium Water Partner for the event. Roku Gin serves as the Official Beverage Partner, completing the lineup of sponsors committed to supporting this celebration of female achievement in music.