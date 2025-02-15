Billboard's Top 50 Love Songs of All Time: A Valentine's Day Celebration

In honor of Valentine's Day, Billboard unveils its list of the Top 50 Love Songs of All Time, featuring iconic tracks that span decades and showcase the enduring power of love in music.

Here's a glimpse at some of the heart-stirring tracks that made the cut: Number 49: “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin'” – The Righteous Brothers, a soulful classic that reached number one on the Hot 100 for two weeks in 1965. Number 47: “Don’t Let Go (Love)” – En Vogue, a powerful ballad that peaked at number two on the Hot 100 in 1997. Number 45: “That’s The Way Love Goes” – Janet Jackson, a dance-pop anthem that topped the Hot 100 for eight weeks in 1993. Number 43: “I Love You Always Forever” – Donna Lewis, a romantic ballad that reached number two on the Hot 100 in 1996. Number 41: “Greatest Love of All” – Whitney Houston, an inspirational power ballad that reached number one for three weeks in 1986. Number 39: “Dreamlover” – Mariah Carey, a dreamy pop ballad that topped the Hot 100 for eight weeks in 1993. Number 37: “Can’t Help Falling in Love” – UB40, a reggae-infused rendition of the Elvis Presley classic that reached number one for seven weeks in 1993. Number 36: “I’d Really Love to See You Tonight” – England Dan and John Ford Coley, a soft-rock ballad that peaked at number two on the Hot 100 in 1976. Number 34: “I Want to Know What Love Is” – Foreigner, a hard-rock anthem that reached number one for two weeks in 1985. Number 32: “She Loves You” – The Beatles, a quintessential rock and roll love song that topped the Hot 100 for two weeks in 1964. Number 30: “(Love Is) Thicker Than Water” – Andy Gibb, a disco-infused love song that reached number one for two weeks in 1978. Number 28: “Love Rollercoaster” – Ohio Players, a funky and infectious love song that reached number one for one week in 1976. Number 27: “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” – Whitney Houston, a high-energy dance-pop anthem that topped the Hot 100 for two weeks in 1987. Number 25: “Roses Are Red (My Love)” – Bobby Vinton, a classic romantic ballad that reached number one for four weeks in 1962. Number 23: “Love the Way You Lie” – Eminem feat. Rihanna, a powerful and emotional hip-hop duet that topped the Hot 100 for seven weeks in 2010. Number 21: “Vision of Love” – Mariah Carey, a soaring ballad that reached number one for four weeks in 1990. Number 19: “Love Takes Time” – Mariah Carey, a tender ballad that topped the Hot 100 for three weeks in 1990. Number 17: “Someone You Loved” – Lewis Capaldi, a heartbreaking ballad that reached number one for three weeks in 2019. Number 15: “To Know Him Is to Love Him” – The Teddy Bears, a doo-wop classic that reached number one for three weeks in 1958. Number 13: “Because You Loved Me” – Celine Dion, a moving ballad that topped the Hot 100 for six weeks in 1996. Number 11: “Bleeding Love” – Leona Lewis, a soaring pop ballad that reached number one for four weeks in 2008. Number 9: “Best of My Love” – The Emotions, a disco-infused love song that reached number one for five weeks in 1977. Number 7: “Let Me Love You” – Mario, a contemporary R&B ballad that topped the Hot 100 for nine weeks in 2005. Number 5: “Silly Love Songs” – Wings, a playful and catchy pop song that reached number one for five weeks in 1976. Number 3: “How Deep Is Your Love,” Bee Gees, a disco ballad that reached number one for three weeks in 1977. Number 1: “Endless Love” Diana Ross & Lionel Richie, a timeless duet that topped the Hot 100 for nine weeks in 1981





