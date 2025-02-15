Billboard's Top 50 Love Songs of All Time

This article presents Billboard's list of the Top 50 Love Songs of All Time, celebrating Valentine's Day with a collection of romantic hits. The list features a diverse range of genres and eras, showcasing timeless classics and modern favorites.

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - In honor of Valentine's Day and a weekend full of love and celebration, it's the Billboard list of ' Top 50 Love Songs of All Time' to help set the mood.49. "You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'" – The Righteous Brothers | Hot 100 Peak: No. 1 for two weeks (1965)47. "Don't Let Go (Love)" – En Vogue | Hot 100 Peak: No. 2 (1997)45.

“That’s The Way Love Goes” – Janet Jackson | Hot 100 Peak: No. 1 for eight weeks (1993)43. “I Love You Always Forever” – Donna Lewis | Hot 100 Peak: No. 2 (1996)41. “Greatest Love of All” – Whitney Houston | Hot 100 Peak: 1 for three weeks (1986)39. “Dreamlover” – Mariah Carey | Hot 100 Peak: No. 1 for eight weeks (1993)37. “Can’t Help Falling in Love” – UB40 | Hot 100 Peak: No. 1 for seven weeks (1993) 36. “I’d Really Love to See You Tonight” – England Dan and John Ford Coley | Hot 100 Peak: No. 2 (1976)34. “I Want to Know What Love Is” – Foreigner | Hot 100 Peak: No. 1 for two weeks (1985)32. “She Loves You” – The Beatles | Hot 100 Peak: No. 1 for two weeks (1964)30. “(Love Is) Thicker Than Water” – Andy Gibb | Hot 100 Peak: No. 1 for two weeks (1978)28. “Love Rollercoaster” – Ohio Players | Hot 100 Peak: No. 1 for one week (1976) 27. “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” – Whitney Houston | Hot 100 Peak: No. 1 for two weeks (1987)25. “Roses Are Red (My Love)” – Bobby Vinton | Hot 100 Peak: No. 1 for four weeks (1962)23. “Love the Way You Lie” – Eminem feat. Rihanna | Hot 100 Peak: No. 1 for seven weeks (2010)21. “Vision of Love” – Mariah Carey | Hot 100 Peak: No. 1 for four weeks (1990)19. “Love Takes Time” – Mariah Carey | Hot 100 Peak: No. 1 for three weeks (1990)17. “Someone You Loved” – Lewis Capaldi | Hot 100 Peak: No. 1 for three weeks (2019)15. “To Know Him Is to Love Him” – The Teddy Bears | Hot 100 Peak: No. 1 for three weeks (1958)13. “Because You Loved Me” – Celine Dion | Hot 100 Peak: No. 1 for six weeks (1996)11. “Bleeding Love” – Leona Lewis | Hot 100 Peak: No. 1 for four weeks (2008)9. “Best of My Love” – The Emotions | Hot 100 Peak: No. 1 for five weeks (1977)7. “Let Me Love You” – Mario | Hot 100 Peak: No. 1 for nine weeks (2005)5. “Silly Love Songs” – Wings | Hot 100 Peak: No. 1 for five weeks (1976)3. “How Deep Is Your Love,” Bee Gees | Hot 100 Peak: No. 1 for three weeks (1977





