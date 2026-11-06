Billboard Live Music Summit Returns to Los Angeles Honoring Weezer and Hilary Duff

Billboard Live Music Summit arrives in Los Angeles on November 10. The event honors Weezer and Hilary Duff while convening major industry executives for panel discussions.

Billboard Live Music Summit returns to Los Angeles on November 10. This major gathering unites leading figures in live entertainment for a day focused on industry dialogue, professional networking, and celebration. The event highlights significant achievements in touring and performance through its annual awards and recognition programs. It serves as a central hub for discussing the current state and future of the global music industry.

Weezer and Hilary Duff Receive Major Honors

Among this year's distinguished honorees is Weezer, which receives the Legends of Live Award. The band joins a prestigious lineage of past recipients including Usher and John Mayer. Weezer brings more than three decades of touring experience to the stage. They have cultivated a devoted, multigenerational fanbase by performing alternative rock anthems in arenas worldwide.

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Hilary Duff is also recognized for her significant recent successes. She receives the Outstanding Pop Tour of the Year award for her highly anticipated return to live performance. After more than a decade away from touring, Duff reconnect with her audience through intimate shows. This initial limited run of four shows evolved into a full-scale international tour due to overwhelming demand.

Extended Global Tour Schedule and Future Dates

The scope of Duff's touring commitment has expanded significantly over time. With 32 new extension dates added, the tour now spans 91 shows worldwide. The extensive schedule continues through 2027, ensuring long-term engagement with fans across multiple continents. The international itinerary officially kicks off in Madrid in May 2027.

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The tour concludes in Anaheim, California in November 2027. This long-term planning demonstrates the sustained commercial viability and fan interest in her music. It also highlights the strategic importance of legacy artists in driving current tour revenues. The expansion from a few intimate venues to a global arena tour marks a major career milestone.

Industry Networking and Executive Discussions

Billboard Live Music Summit provides critical platforms for behind-the-scenes industry connections. Returning sponsor AEG Presents hosts the annual luncheon. This event brings together artists, executives, and industry leaders for afternoon conversations. AEG Presents operates as a leading global live entertainment company behind major tours and festivals.

The summit features high-level discussions on the business of touring. Representatives from major talent agencies will participate in a sector panel. These include Jbeau Lewis from UTA, Kevin Shivers from The TEAM, Robby Fraser from WME, Jarred Arfa from IAG, Josh Mulder from TBA, and Shirin Nury from CAA. Their insights cover the operational and strategic aspects of artist representation.

Further panels address the evolving festival market and international touring trends. Festival experts include Heather Kolker from Dreamshop Management, Jeremy Shpinzer from ROAM, Huston Powell from C3 Presents, Melissa Ormond from Goldenvoice, and Allen Scott from Another Planet. International touring discussions will feature leaders from OCESA, Live Nation, Oak View Group, and AEG Presents.

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Artist Conversations and Media Engagement

At the summit, Weezer will reflect on their touring career and industry impact. They will engage in a conversation with Billboard co-chief content officer Jason Lipshutz. This session offers a deep dive into the band's enduring appeal and live performance strategies. It provides context for their status as a Legends of Live recipient.

Hilary Duff will also participate in an exclusive conversation at the event. She will be joined by Billboard correspondent Lyndsey Havens for the discussion. The dialogue will likely cover her transition from recorded music to global touring. It will also address the logistical and creative challenges of expanding a tour to 91 shows. Billboard co-chief content officer Leila Cobo will moderate a separate conversation on international touring. This structure ensures comprehensive coverage of the industry's key challenges and successes.