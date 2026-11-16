Jorge Juárez receives VENU's Disruptor Award at the Billboard Live Music Summit 2026 in West Hollywood, highlighting the future of fan-centric touring and venue innovation.

The Billboard Live Music Summit 2026 convened at the 1 Hotel West Hollywood on November 10, 2026, bringing together the most influential figures in live entertainment to discuss the evolving landscape of touring and venue management. The event, presented by VENU, served as a central hub for artists, executives, and innovators dedicated to shaping the future of the live music industry. The celebrations commenced the evening prior with the Money & Music Cocktail Hour hosted by VENU at The Sunrose in West Hollywood.

Industry Leaders Discuss Fan-Centric Venues

Key conversations during the opening night included an intimate fireside chat featuring J.W. Roth, Founder, Chairman and CEO of VENU, and Ron Bension, former President and CEO of ASM Global and strategic advisor to VENU. Moderated by Billboard co-chief content officer Jason Lipshutz, the dialogue focused on the changing business dynamics of live entertainment. Roth emphasized the critical mission to build venues that prioritize both fans and artists, stating that the industry must embrace the challenge of creating venues that have never existed before.

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Roth declared that VENU has a significant calling to develop these new types of spaces, noting that the company embraces this challenge with vigor. The evening also featured a performance by pop-soul artist Izzy Escobar, who opened her set with the song These Eyes. The gathering set the tone for a comprehensive exploration of how the industry can better serve its audiences while navigating complex operational landscapes.

Jorge Juárez Wins VENU Disruptor Award

The following morning, the summit continued with a full day of programming curated by Billboard senior editor Eric Renner Brown, fostering networking across every sector of the touring world. A major highlight was the presentation of VENU's Disruptor Award for the second year, which honors visionaries who challenge convention and create new possibilities. Jorge Juárez, CEO of Westwood Entertainment and founder of Novus Media, received this prestigious honor for his work in propelling Música Mexicana onto prominent global stages.

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As the manager and business partner of Carín León through Socio Music, Juárez has played a pivotal role in expanding the artist's reach beyond traditional Latin markets. His strategies have taken León from Coachella and Stagecoach to the Grand Ole Opry, challenging expectations of where Música Mexicana belongs. This vision culminated in León's historic announcement as the first Latin artist to headline the Sphere, a milestone that underscores the power of ambitious live strategies.

Accepting the award, Juárez reflected on his 25-year career, stating that disruptive promotion is not merely about celebrating successes but about turning unplanned challenges into opportunities. J.W. Roth praised Juárez's approach, noting that he proved skeptics wrong through vision, guts, and hard work. Roth emphasized that fans seek to be part of something greater, a philosophy that defines both Juárez's career and VENU's business model.

VENU Expands Global Venue Infrastructure

Leila Cobo, Billboard's chief content officer, moderated the International Touring Panel, which featured executives from OCESA, Live Nation, Oak View Group, and AEG Presents. The group discussed global venue infrastructure and the push into new live markets, highlighting the importance of top-tier live destinations in underserved cities. VENU, a fan-founded and fan-owned company, is reimagining venue experiences through immersive destinations that pair world-class stages with elevated hospitality and signature Luxe FireSuites.

These venues aim to give fans new ways to own a piece of the concert journey, mirroring the approach used in the 100-day rollout for Carín León's Sphere production. Roth expressed excitement about the company's upcoming developments, specifically noting the opening of their first major venue in the Tulsa market in just three days. The summit also honored other industry leaders, including Weezer with the Legends of Live Award and Hilary Duff with Outstanding Pop Tour of the Year.

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MSG Entertainment president Josephine Vaccarello received Billboard's 2026 Touring Executive of the Year honor, further recognizing the diverse contributions driving the industry forward. The event successfully connected every corner of the touring world, reinforcing the idea that the future of live entertainment lies in creating immersive, fan-centric experiences. By celebrating these innovators, the Billboard Live Music Summit 2026 highlighted the collaborative efforts needed to redefine live music for a global audience.