Billboard Japan Women in Music: Duo Talks New Single 'Dogs', Collaboration with Gakuryu Ishii, and Evolving Stage Identity

In the latest installment of Billboard Japan's Women in Music interview series, the duo reflects on their hard-edged new single 'Dogs,' their first collaboration with director Gakuryu Ishii, and how their stage presence and mindset have evolved over the past three years.

Billboard Japan has launched another installment of its Women in Music interview series, an initiative that began in 2022 to spotlight artists, producers, and executives who have significantly impacted music and entertainment while inspiring other women.

This series, which highlights female figures in the Japanese entertainment industry, coincides with the one-night-only special live event Women in Music - EQUAL STAGE, presented by Billboard Japan and Spotify on June 9. The featured duo, known for their dynamic presence and evolving sound, recently underwent a lineup change at the end of 2025 but has not slowed down. In 2025 they performed their first two-night concerts at the historic Nippon Budokan and embarked on a seven-city European tour.

In 2026 they released Dogs, the theme song for a Netflix series, marking a new creative direction. Dogs is a hard-edged rock track that diverges from some of their earlier polished material. The band members explain that this rawness was always part of their artistic identity but had not been emphasized for a while. Performing the song live and on television has reinforced its authenticity, with both Moeka Shiotsuka and Yurika Kasai feeling that it aligns with their current selves.

They note that while they never felt dishonest with their more refined work, there was a slight disconnect between that sound and their personal realities. By integrating darker, more genuine elements into their music, they find that the positive aspects of their expression are further illuminated. The music video for Dogs, directed by Gakuryu Ishii, was their first collaboration with the acclaimed filmmaker.

Shiotsuka initially envisioned something rough for the video, but Ishii conceptualized them as sorcerers from another universe, even identifying a sense of prayer within the song that the band had not consciously intended. The trust between the band and Ishii's crew created a special atmosphere on set. Kasai praised Ishii's flexible thinking, noting that despite his long career he maintains the heart of a beginner, offering a learning experience about sustaining creative longevity.

Reflecting on changes since their last interview three years ago, the duo discusses their evolving stage presence and mindset. Shiotsuka mentions that the theme of their live shows has always been naturalness and deep breathing, a desire to remain relaxed. This year they adopted denim as their stage wear, a suggestion from their creative team HUG, which further liberated their performance.

They emphasize that their clothing no longer carries a strong message but simply represents them, allowing the music to speak for itself. Shiotsuka also notes that with age and accumulated work, she has gained a more solid footing, with desperation fading and a greater ability to enjoy each moment. She credits advice from her pilates instructor about releasing tension, linking physical care to mental state.

Kasai adds that she now focuses on discovery when encountering new situations, observing from a distance rather than feeling nervous. She has also started waking up early, finding that a stable morning rhythm leads to a relaxed approach to the day. She concludes that rhythm matters, underscoring the importance of consistency in both personal life and artistic expression.

This candid conversation illustrates how the duo continues to redefine themselves, balancing authenticity with growth in the ever-changing landscape of the music industry





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