Billboard Japan reveals its 2026 manga volume rankings. One Piece holds the top three positions, while Kingdom and Frieren also secure major spots in the annual chart.

Billboard Japan has officially released its annual Hot Manga chart for the year 2026, revealing the commercial landscape of the industry over the past twelve months. The definitive ranking compiles comprehensive data on both physical and digital sales across the measurement period from October 27, 2025, to October 25, 2026. This holistic view also incorporates supplementary metrics, such as social media activity, to accurately reflect reader engagement and popularity trends. The results provide a clear indicator of which series captured the global imagination during this specific timeframe.

The most significant finding in this year's ranking is the overwhelming commercial dominance of the long-running series One Piece by Eiichiro Oda. Three volumes from the franchise occupy the top three spots on the list, specifically volumes 113, 115, and 114 in that order. Volume 113, which was published in November 2025, demonstrated exceptional longevity by remaining on the sales chart for 45 out of the 52 weeks in the measurement period. This duration is longer than any other single volume released during this timeframe, underscoring the series' enduring status as an industry standard-bearer.

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The sustained momentum of One Piece is likely bolstered by the anime adaptation, which began airing the highly anticipated Elbaf arc in April 2026. This new season drove significant interest in the source material, helping the manga maintain strong figures throughout the year. The franchise's continued ability to break previous sales records highlights its potential for further growth. Upcoming projects, including a future season of the Netflix live-action adaptation, suggest that Eiichiro Oda's work remains the most influential of this generation.

While One Piece leads the pack, the seinen manga series Kingdom also demonstrated remarkable strength by securing three separate spots on the chart. This performance is particularly notable given that Kingdom is often considered underrated in Western markets, yet it commands a massive following within Japan. The surge in sales appears to be fueled by the release of the live-action film Kingdom 5: The Clash of Souls, which premiered in Japan during the summer of 2026. Volume 74 of Kingdom was already established as a bestseller of the previous year, but the latest volumes continue to generate significant buzz.

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This sustained interest persists long after the sixth season of the anime concluded in December 2025. The series maintains a healthy standing in the Japanese market, proving that its narrative depth resonates strongly with seinen readership over multiple years. The 2026 rankings also highlight that fans continue to support series currently on hiatus, with significant sales figures for delayed releases. This trend indicates that anticipation for these titles remains high despite gaps in new content publication.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End volume 5, released after the manga went on hiatus on October 14, 2025, secured the number six position. This release occurred just as the series surpassed the one-year mark of its break. The anticipation for the manga's return is heightened by the premiere of the Frieren Season 2 anime in early 2026 and the confirmation of a third season. The result shows that fans have not given up on series with break periods, waiting faithfully for the manga's return.

Similarly, Hunter x Hunter volume 39 reached the fourth position on the chart, despite two years having passed since the previous volume's release. The legacy of the series remains intact among readers, even as fans wait indefinitely for the author's return. Fortunately, Hunter x Hunter returned to Weekly Shonen Jump magazine for ten issues between June and September 2026. This provided enough material for a new volume that is expected to be announced soon, maintaining the series' strong market presence.

Other familiar Shonen titles also featured prominently in the 2026 rankings. Spy x Family and the sequel to Jujutsu Kaisen solidified their status as top titles within their demographic. These results largely align with Oricon's mid-year manga ranking, with some notable exceptions. Series such as The Apothecary Diaries and World Trigger did not appear on this specific Billboard Japan chart, indicating varied performance metrics across different tracking systems. The continued dominance of One Piece serves as proof that the franchise's influence continues to grow in an evolving industry.