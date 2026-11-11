Billboard Italia Women in Music 2026 Names Madame Woman of the Year in Milan

Billboard Italia Women in Music 2026 in Milan named Madame Woman of the Year and gave Loredana Bertè the Icon award, spotlighting women shaping Italian music.

On Tuesday, November 10, 2026, Milan hosted the Italian edition of Billboard Women in Music, organized by Billboard Italia at Vesta Fiori Chiari. The evening honored women who have shone in the Italian music scene over the past year and beyond. Stand-up comedian Giorgia Fumo hosted the event.

Billboard Italia co-editor-in-chief Silvia Danielli said The Voices Edition was created to celebrate women who found the courage to make their voices heard when it was not easy. Danielli noted that some of the honorees have been doing so for decades, while others have only just begun. She added that the organizers hope these stories will inspire younger girls to follow the same path.

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Madame Named Woman of the Year in Milan

Madame was named Woman of the Year at Billboard Italia Women in Music 2026. The award recognized how her artistic freedom, courage and ability to tell her story without filters have changed and influenced Italian music since her remarkably young debut in 2016.

Madame accepted the award after performing an acoustic piano version of 'Sciccherie'. She thanked Billboard Italia for the recognition and said she wanted to celebrate with the very first song she ever wrote, to mark these few but deeply significant years of her career.

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The singer first astonished audiences at just 16 years old, with songwriting that is as raw as it is sophisticated. Her career includes two appearances at the Sanremo Festival and two Targhe Tenco awards, making her the youngest artist in history to win two.

This year Madame returned with an album that explores disillusionment without shortcuts or clichés. She confronts pain directly and does not shy away from questioning herself, which the organizers cited as central to her recognition.

Spotify Honors Emerging Artists and Equality Efforts

Spotify presented several awards during the Milan ceremony, with Angelica Bove, named Rising Star, opening the evening. Bove performed two songs in a special set for Spotify, including 'Mattone', the track she presented in the latest edition of Sanremo Giovani.

Spotify also honored the collective Canta Fino a Dieci as part of its EQUAL initiative, which promotes gender equality in the music industry. Chiara Nicoletti, Spotify's head of artist and label partnerships for Southern Europe, presented the Spotify EQUAL Award to Francamente, Anna Castiglia, Cheriach Re, Irene Buselli and Rossana De Pace.

Ditonellapiaga, who received the Powerhouse award, performed midway through the evening. Her set included her hit 'Che fastidio!', which earned her third place at the latest Sanremo Festival.

Francesca Michielin received the Songwriter of the Year award shortly before that performance, particularly for her latest album. She said she was emotional about the recognition for what she called the wildest album she has ever made, and joked that she had created a monster if these are the results.

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Loredana Bertè Receives the Icon Award

Loredana Bertè accepted the prestigious Icon award at Billboard Italia Women in Music 2026, dedicating it to all women who want to follow in her footsteps. Her speech ended with an energetic declaration that we are all icons.

Bertè's career began with her debut in 1974 and successes such as 'Sei Bellissima', 'Dedicato' and 'Non Sono una Signora'. At her first Sanremo Festival appearance in 1986 with 'Re', she wore a leather miniskirt, studded shoulder pads and a fake baby bump to challenge prejudices surrounding pregnancy.

She returned to the Ariston in 2024 with the manifesto-like 'Pazza'. The organizers described her as a living example of nonconformity, emancipation and freedom unmatched in Italian music, and the most rock 'n' roll Icon in the history of the event.

Elisa, Bambole di Pezza and Other Winners

Elisa received the Impact award for her renewed commitment to environmental sustainability and broader issues within music through the Lotus Foundation. She founded the nonprofit in 2025 to protect biodiversity and the well-being of all living beings.

Bambole di Pezza received the Group of the Year award, powered by Morellato. Eleonora Rubini was named Executive of the Year, and the DJ of the Year honor went to Adiel, who kept the celebration going late into the night with an exclusive set.