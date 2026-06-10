Billboard Indie Power Players 2026 Honors Independent Music Industry's Top Artists and Executives

The Billboard Indie Power Players 2026 event celebrated many of the independent music industry's top artists and music executives, highlighting the industry's continued expansion over recent years.

The Billboard Indie Power Players 2026 event was held at The Cutting Room in midtown Manhattan on June 09, 2026. The event honored this year's Indie Power Players, celebrating many of the independent music industry's top artists and music executives.

Co-chief content officers Jason Lipshutz and Leila Cobo kicked off the evening, highlighting how indie music's market sector has continued to expand over recent years. Zena White, COO of Partisan Records, accepted the award for Executive of the Year, which was presented to her by Femi Koleoso, the drummer and leader of British jazz group Ezra Collective.

The group has had two top 10 hits on Billboard's Contemporary Jazz Albums chart with 2019's You Can't Steal My Joy and 2024's Dance No Ones Watching. Partisan is also the label home to Geese, Cigarettes After Sex, Blondshell and Interpol, among many others. Zena White and Femi Koleoso accept the Executive Of The Year Award onstage at the Billboard Indie Power Players 2026 held at The Cutting Room NYC on June 09, 2026 in New York, New York.

The event also saw other notable artists and executives in attendance, including RAYE, who accepted the Indie Spirit Award onstage. Rubén Blades was also honored with the Icon Artist Award. The event was a celebration of the independent music industry and its top artists and executives. The industry has continued to expand over recent years, with many of the world's biggest artists signed to indie labels.

The event highlighted the importance of indie music in the industry, with many artists and executives in attendance. The industry is not just a luxury, but a necessary part of connecting with and understanding one another, as well as ourselves





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Billboard Indie Power Players 2026 Independent Music Industry Top Artists And Executives Indie Music Zena White Partisan Records Ezra Collective RAYE Rubén Blades

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