Billboard Indie Power Players 2026 Honorees Celebrate the Resilience of Independent Music

Billboard's 2026 Indie Power Players event honored independent music leaders and artists, featuring speeches from Partisan Records, The Orchard, Rubén Blades, and RAYE, who received the Indie Spirit Award.

Billboard hosted its annual Indie Power Players event on June 9, 2026, at The Cutting Room in midtown Manhattan, honoring independent music's most influential artists and executives.

The evening celebrated the resilience and creativity of the indie sector, with Billboard's Leila Cobo noting that many of the world's biggest artists are signed to independent labels. She emphasized that the work of indie players is fueling creativity and musicianship at a critical time for music. The event highlighted the growing power of independent labels, which have increasingly competed with major labels by fostering artist-centric models and innovative distribution strategies.

Among the honorees were executives from Partisan Records, The Orchard, and Human ReSources, alongside artists like RAYE and Rubén Blades. The speeches reflected a shared commitment to artistic freedom and the belief that music serves as a vital tool for connection and understanding in a fragmented world. Zena White, co-owner of Partisan Records, accepted the Indie Power Player award alongside her partner Tim Putnam.

In her speech, she thanked the independent community for its belief and support, which allows smaller labels to scale and compete with established players. White declared that art is not a luxury but a necessity for connecting with one another and understanding ourselves. She highlighted Partisan's roster, which includes Geese, Cigarettes After Sex, Blondshell, and Interpol, as proof that independent labels can nurture diverse and commercially successful acts.

Following her, legendary musician and former politician Rubén Blades shared his own journey from a mailroom job at a salsa label to becoming a global icon. He credited his success to the collective efforts of many talented people, emphasizing that his achievements belong to a broader community. The Orchard's founder, Richard Gottehrer, recalled the early days of the company, born from a desire to bring independent music worldwide, regardless of language or genre.

He described music as a shared culture that breaks down barriers, echoing the night's theme of unity and resilience. The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Indie Spirit Award to British singer-songwriter RAYE. Billboard's Jason Lipshutz praised her as a wildly talented artist who overcame years of trials within the major label system to emerge as an independent pop superstar.

He noted her ability to score huge hits, perform to sprawling audiences, and release ambitious albums, calling her journey a miraculous feat of professional reinvention. In her acceptance speech, RAYE encouraged attendees to ignore the lies and opinions of others and to decide their own paths. She expressed gratitude to her indie label Human ReSources and its founder, as well as to The Orchard for its support.

RAYE's story resonated deeply with the audience, illustrating how independence can liberate artists to create on their own terms. The event concluded with a sense of optimism, reinforcing that independent music is not only surviving but thriving, driven by passion and a steadfast belief in the power of art





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RAYE Accepts Billboard Icon Award, Urges Artists to Ignore Naysayers and Dream Audaciously at 2026 Indie Power PlayersSinger-songwriter RAYE accepted Billboard's Icon Award at the 2026 Indie Power Players event, delivering an emotional speech about perseverance. She shared her journey from a young girl in Croydon to facing industry skepticism, being told her music was too complicated, and finding a champion in J Erving of Human Re Sources. RAYE highlighted the importance of ignoring those who set limits and credited her father's support. The event also honored Rubén Blades and Richard Gottehrer.

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