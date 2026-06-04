Billboard India Launches to Celebrate Diverse Indian Music Landscape

Billboard India has launched, aiming to become the definitive voice for Indian music across all languages. The platform will feature multimedia editorial content, charts, and awards, highlighting both the dominance of film soundtracks and the rise of independent artists. The launch coincides with a period of rapid growth in India's music market, driven by a young population and increasing global influence.

Billboard India officially launches, marking a new era in documenting and celebrating Indian music globally. The platform combines extensive multimedia editorial content with charts, lists, music awards, and more, infused with a domestic flair to reflect the diversity of India's vibrant music communities.

According to Priyanka Khimani, media advisor and driving force behind Other Side Ventures, "India is already one of the world's largest music markets by volume. Our growth story isn't from one city or one language. It's from every corner of this country.

" The first cover features Ilaiyaraaja, a legendary composer with over 1,500 film soundtracks to his credit, who is celebrating his 50th year in music. Khimani remarks, "There couldn't have been a more superlative name to launch our first cover than Ilaiyaraaja. His legacy, body of work and music superiority speaks for themselves. It was our privilege to be able to capture him as he celebrates an important milestone in his career.

" India, a culturally rich nation home to Bollywood, boasts a young population of 1.4 billion, with around 450 million under the age of 30. These young listeners are increasingly engaged with both film music and the next generation of independent Indian artists crossing over from the silver screen. Experts anticipate a significant boom in the Indian music sector. Domestic creator collections reached approximately US$75 million in 2024, a 42% year-on-year increase according to CISAC data.

Additionally, India ranks as the world's 15th largest recorded music market, as reported by the IFPI. Billboard India aims to capture the dominance of film soundtracks alongside the explosive rise of independent artists, positioning itself as the definitive voice of Indian music across languages including Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and more. The leadership team includes Preeti Nayyar as chief operating officer, Mohini Chaudhuri as content strategy director, Amruta Ramesh as creative director, and Vidya Sivalenka as charts lead.

Mike Van, CEO of Billboard, states, "We are committed to celebrating any music ecosystem that includes artists, executives, trends, achievements and stories shaping today's global music landscape. This launch marks an exciting step in that mission, as the Indian music industry and its global diaspora continue to command growing attention and influence worldwide.

With a market as culturally rich and diverse as India, this launch reflects both the scale of the opportunity and the strength of the Billboard India team, whose depth and editorial ambition set a powerful foundation for what's ahead.





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Billboard India Indian Music Ilaiyaraaja Bollywood Music Charts Independent Artists Film Soundtracks Music Market Growth

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