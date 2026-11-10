Billboard Hot 100 Rankings Dated Nov. 14 Feature JENNIE and Jackson

Latest Billboard charts dated Nov. 14 show JENNIE tying ROSÉ for the top rank by a K-pop woman, while Jackson returns to the top two for the first time since 1992.

Billboard's weekly chart update, published each Tuesday, highlights the latest rankings dated Nov. 14. Those charts reflect the measurement week of Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, according to the data tracker Luminate. The rankings include several notable milestones, from a long-running Jackson title returning to the top of the charts to JENNIE matching a major K-pop chart achievement on the Billboard Hot 100.

The most significant development involves Jackson, whose catalog placed two releases at the top of the charts at the same time. The title track, boosted by Halloween airplay, rose to the top of both Streaming Songs and Digital Song Sales for the first time. The parent album also remains the record holder for the most weeks at No. 1 for a title by a singular artist.

Also read Billboard Updates Chart Methodology to Adjust Streaming Ratios

Jackson Returns to the Top Two Simultaneously

Jackson appears in the top two of the charts simultaneously for the first time since January 1992. In that earlier period, Black or White was in its seventh and last week atop the Hot 100, while its parent album ranked at No. 2 after four weeks leading the Billboard 200.

This marks the 26th total week in which Jackson has held the No. 1 or No. 2 position on the charts together. The run dates back to his first double-up in March 1983. The album also holds the No. 1 spot on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums for a milestone 40th week.

Advertisement

The album scored its highest rank on the list since 1984, when it logged its 37th and most recent week on top. Chart watchers can see how the title track's Halloween-driven performance helped push the release back into the upper tier of both streaming and sales categories.

JENNIE and ROSÉ Share a Hot 100 Milestone

JENNIE's solo single Dracula ascends two spots to a new No. 3 best on the Billboard Hot 100. The rise lets JENNIE tie her BLACKPINK bandmate ROSÉ for the highest rank on the chart by a woman prominent in K-pop, which refers to Korean pop.

ROSÉ earned that position with APT., a collaboration with Bruno Mars that peaked at No. 3 in February of the previous year. The matching rank puts two BLACKPINK members at the same peak on the chart, a point that highlights how the group's members have built a strong presence in the Hot 100.

Several other titles also moved through the rankings. A Top Rap Albums No. 1 debut, a third Billboard 200 top 10 entry, and a third leader on Independent Albums were recorded in the same chart cycle, reflecting the breadth of activity across genre and sales categories.

Rock, Pop Airplay, and Holiday Chart Movements

Nickelback returns to the Top Hard Rock Albums chart with a launch at No. 1, marking the group's fourth leader on that chart. The same act also drew attention on Pop Airplay, where Make Me Love You enters at No. 37, returning the band to the chart for the first time in 15 years to the week since its last debut with When We Stand Together.

Advertisement

Nickelback has now placed two titles at the top of Pop Airplay. The first was How You Remind Me, which held the No. 1 position for 10 weeks in 2001 and 2002. The second leader adds to that legacy and gives the band a notable position in the current rankings.

Mariah Carey's deluxe edition of her holiday album also drew attention. Carey said the making of the album was filled with joy and expressed happiness that it is back out for listeners to enjoy. For the deluxe release, she described revisiting the vault to find demos, a live medley, and several unreleased songs that she felt belonged on the original album. She also said she hopes listeners love the album as much as she does. The holiday sets from Carey and others sit in the top five on Top Holiday Albums and Soundtracks, respectively, and a separate title tops Kid Albums.

Spooky Scary Skeletons and Smooth Jazz Leaders

Spooky, Scary Skeletons, a long-viral track released in 1996, debuts in the top 40 of the Hot 100. The song marks a return to the chart for its performer, who last ranked on the Hot 100 in 1978 with Thank You for Being a Friend.

On the Smooth Jazz Airplay chart, Storybook becomes the record-extending 23rd No. 1 for its artist. It is also the first Smooth Jazz Airplay No. 1 for a fellow genre cornerstone, giving that act its initial leader on the chart. The result underscores how established artists continue to earn top positions across formats in the Luminate-tracked chart cycle.