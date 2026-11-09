Billboard Hot 100 Nov 14 2026 Michael Jackson Thriller Reaches No 2

Michael Jackson's Thriller climbs to No 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 dated Nov 14 2026. Ella Langley holds No 1. See full top 10 list and chart methodology updates.

Michael Jackson's iconic hit Thriller has surged to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated November 14, 2026. This historic climb marks a remarkable resurgence for the late King of Pop, who passed away in 2009, achieving his highest chart placement in over four decades. The song vaulted from No. 20 to its current position, driven by a significant spike in consumption metrics during the tracking week that included the Halloween holiday.

Core Chart Mechanics and Data Updates

The Hot 100 methodology blends all-genre United States streaming, radio airplay, and sales data to determine weekly rankings. Official audio and official video streams contribute to the streaming portion, while radio airplay measures audience impressions. Sales figures reflect purchases of physical singles and digital tracks from full-service digital music retailers, explicitly excluding direct-to-consumer digital singles sales from chart calculations.

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All chart rankings dated November 14, 2026, were updated on Billboard.com on November 10, 2026. Billboard will continue its annual industry revenue review process, which involves a thorough evaluation of all data submissions used for compiling weekly chart rankings. Luminate is responsible for reviewing and authenticating these data submissions in partnership with Billboard to ensure integrity.

Stakeholder Positions and Historical Context

Michael Jackson achieves his first No. 1 leader on both the Streaming Songs and Radio Songs charts with Thriller, although it settles at No. 2 on the overall Hot 100. The song reached 17.4 million streams, an increase of 87 percent, and garnered 11.3 million radio reach impressions, up 172 percent. It also saw 4,000 units sold, representing a 48 percent increase in the tracking week.

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While Thriller recorded the second-highest sum of raw streams after Ella Langley's Choosin' Texas, it leads the Streaming Songs chart due to specific weighting applied to paid and subscription on-demand streams. This achievement occurred 42 years and nine months after the song first appeared on the chart, previously peaking at No. 4 in March 1984. The original album ruled the Billboard 200 for 37 weeks.

Real World Impact and Upcoming Methodology Changes

Billboard has announced that it will update its chart methodology in 2027 following the completion of the annual industry revenue review. Fans and industry professionals can follow updates for all chart news on @billboard and @billboardcharts via X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram. Detailed chart rules and explanations remain available on the Billboard website for public reference.

Ella Langley's Choosin' Texas maintains its No. 1 position on the Hot 100 for a seventh consecutive week. The track, released on SAWGOD/Columbia Records and promoted by Triple Tigers, totaled 18.8 million official streams, down 2 percent week over week. It also logged 53 million radio airplay audience impressions, down 8 percent, and 4,000 units sold, up 5 percent.

Tame Impala and JENNIE's Dracula ascends to a new No. 3 high, completing the longest journey to the top three in chart history at 58 weeks. This surpasses the 51 weeks required for Glass Animals' Heat Waves to reach the same tier. JENNIE ties her Blackpink bandmate Rosé for the highest Hot 100 rank by a woman prominent in K-pop, matching the No. 3 peak of Rosé's apt. with Bruno Mars.

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Rounding out the top 10, Tate McRae's Housewife slips to No. 4, while Stella Lefty's Boston and Morgan Wallen's Been by Now both fall to No. 5 and No. 6 respectively. Karol G's BbY WOW rises to No. 8, and Ariana Grande's Hate That I Made You Love Me lifts to No. 9. Olivia Rodrigo's Stupid Song returns to the tier at No. 10 after hitting No. 3 previously.