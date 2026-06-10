Billboard Country Power Players 2026 Honors New Talent and Industry Veterans

The annual Billboard Country Power Players event celebrated the evolution of country music, recognizing both emerging artists and established industry figures. Riley Green, Clint Black, Miranda Lambert, and Kenny Chesney were among the honorees, highlighting the genre's rich history and promising future.

The Billboard Country Power Players 2026 event held at Category 10 in Nashville, Tennessee on June 3rd honored five artists and executives, highlighting both new talent and industry veterans.

The evening recognized the evolution of country music, with honorees like Riley Green and Clint Black representing different generations. Green, a rising star, received his award from Black, a legendary figure who Green cites as an influence. Green's traditional country sound and self-penned songs have made him a standout artist, while his agency, The Neal Agency, has grown from a boutique firm to represent major talents like Morgan Wallen and HARDY.

Meanwhile, Miranda Lambert was celebrated for her resilience and generosity in supporting the next generation of country artists. She expressed her dedication to lifting up newcomers, having dedicated her career to country music. Elsewhere, Kenny Chesney's new single, 'Don't Happen Twice,' pays homage to first loves and his own early career, with songwriters Thom McHugh and Curtis Lance drawing inspiration from Kris Kristofferson's 'Me and Bobby McGee.

' The song follows Chesney's 23 number-one hits on the Hot Country Songs chart and his induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, a feat that, like first love, can only happen once





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Billboard Country Power Players Riley Green Clint Black Miranda Lambert Kenny Chesney

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