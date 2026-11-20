Billboard Canada unveils its 2025 40 Under 40 list, celebrating influential executives and artists driving growth in the Canadian music sector.

Billboard Canada has released its prestigious 2025 40 Under 40 list, highlighting a diverse group of changemaking women and men shaping the future of the music industry. The selection spans radio, streaming, labels, performance rights organizations, publishing, and live production sectors. These honourees are credited with executing one of the biggest years in recent history for the live music company, which also oversaw the second season of the new Rogers Stadium in Toronto.

Key Executives Recognized for Industry Impact

The list spotlights prominent figures such as the president of music education charity MusiCounts and chief operating officer of CARAS, the organization behind the Juno Awards. This executive is recognized for her work as president of MusiCounts and is the recipient of the Impact Award. Her contributions have been instrumental in supporting music education while managing the operations of the awards body. Another key figure named is Global Woman of the Year, who will accept her honour on Nov. 24 at Rebel in Toronto. She joins fellow award winners in celebrating the achievements of this year's cohort.

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Building Domestic Infrastructure for Global Scale

The 2026 40 Under 40 list has also been dropped, showcasing independent label heads and managers building robust domestic infrastructure to scale talent globally. These industry leaders are championing community and helping Canadian artists thrive both at home and on the global stage. Each honouree was asked what is exciting and challenging for the next generation of music executives. Their responses inform the broader narrative of how Canadian talent is expanding its reach. Many echo the same sentiments: Canada has the talent and ambition to break out on the global stage.

Artist Milestones and Strategic Releases

The honourees include artists making significant cultural impacts, such as Tobias Jesso Jr., who is the first electronic/hip-hop act to take home the Polaris Music Prize in 2016. He is also the first Black and gay producer to ever win a best dance/electronic album Grammy Award in 2021. From making beats in his bedroom to climbing the ranks of Montreal's nightlife scene, he has made history in the dance world. His signature blend of R&B, funk, and hip-hop has allowed him to tour festivals around the world, as well as arenas and stadiums. He remains a force in electronic music, celebrating his evolution and enduring presence in the industry.

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Chart-Topping Success and Audience Connection

Chart-topping singer-songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen is also highlighted for her expanding universe with five deluxe tracks. These additions deepen the album's exploration of change and growth during a transformative decade. She explains that extending the album's lifecycle and building onto that world has always cosmically aligned with going on tour. Jepsen notes her core memories about her Canadian audience, referencing milestones like her song going to No. 1. She expressed gratitude for being able to say thank you directly to so many Canadian people at such events. She finds it insane that people outside her own village know who she is, describing the experience as very lucky.

Evolution of Live Performance and Fan Engagement

The generosity and energy shown by the Canadian audience have blown Jepsen away, reinforcing the bond between artist and fan. Her performance history illustrates this growth, having first performed in 2022 during the day on one of the main stages. She was later slotted for an evening set in 2025 on the same stage, but drew a much larger near-headline crowd. This progression mirrors the broader theme of the 40 Under 40 list: fostering resources and mentorship at home first. Judging by this year's honourees, the industry is well on its way to supporting the next generation of artists and executives.