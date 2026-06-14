Billboard 200: ICEMAN Holds at No. 1, Do That Again Debuts at No. 5

ICEMAN spends seventh week atop Billboard 200 with 133,000 units, while Do That Again debuts at No. 5 and Niall Horan remains at No. 6.

The Billboard 200 chart dated June 20, 2026, sees ICEMAN spend its seventh week at No. 1, earning 133,000 equivalent album units in the United States in the week ending June 11 (down 22%), according to Luminate.

The album has now spent 12 total weeks at the top, with its first seven-week streak occurring from Oct. 18 to Nov. 29, 2025-dated charts. The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week based on multi-metric consumption, including album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA), and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, 10 individual tracks sold, or 2,500 ad-supported or 1,000 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams.

For ICEMAN, SEA units comprise 132,000 (down 22%, equaling 135.82 million on-demand official streams of the set's tracks), album sales total nearly 500 (down 43%), and TEA units make up the remainder (down 27%). The album also spends a fourth week at No. 1 on the Top Streaming Albums chart.n Do That Again debuts at No. 5 with 67,000 equivalent album units.

Of that sum, SEA units comprise 37,000 (equaling 39.49 million on-demand official streams, debuting at No. 8 on Top Streaming Albums), album sales total 30,000 (debuting at No. 2 on Top Album Sales), and TEA units make up the rest. First-week sales were bolstered by availability across six vinyl variants (two signed) and two CD editions (one signed).

The album's lead single, 'Chest Pain (I Love),' debuted on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs in December 2024 and peaked at No. 10 the following April. It also marked the artist's first hit on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100, debuting in April 2025.

So far in 2026, the artist has logged four debuts on the Hot 100, with two songs from the new album ('Breathe' and 'I Saw Your Face') and two from previous work.n Niall Horan's album is stationary at No. 6 on the latest Billboard 200 with a little more than 55,000 equivalent album units (down 10%). Meanwhile, another new entry begins at No. 7 with 55,000 equivalent album units: album sales comprise 48,000 (debuting at No. 1 on Top Album Sales), SEA units total 7,000 (equaling 6.97 million on-demand official streams), and TEA units make up the rest.

The album's first-week sales were aided by availability across more than 15 physical variants on vinyl, CD, and cassette, including multiple signed editions. Horan will play a pair of co-headlining stadium shows with Thomas Rhett in Nashville (July 9) and Hershey, Penn. (July 18), before launching his Dinner Party Live on Tour concert trek on Sept. 22 in Birmingham, England. The tour will play Europe and Australia before hitting the U.S. next March.

Luminate, in partnership with Billboard, completes a thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings, removing suspicious or unverifiable data using established criteria before final chart calculations





billboard / 🏆 112. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Billboard 200 ICEMAN Do That Again Niall Horan Chart

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

About 200 teens gather in Belmont Shore, leading to fight and police responsePolice were called just before 7 p.m. to Ocean Boulevard and Bay Shore Avenue where they dispersed the group, detained some teenagers following a fight and issued five citations for curfew violations.

Read more »

Billboard Canada Power Players Gala Honors Music Industry Leaders and Viral SensationsA recap of the Billboard Canada Power Players celebration at NXNE, featuring surprise appearances, emotional tributes, and honors for influential behind-the-scenes figures in Canadian music.

Read more »

Nearly 200 volunteers fan out across Houston suburbs to fight trafficking ahead of World Cup rushAs the global spotlight shines on Houston for the FIFA World Cup, a local organization warns that a shadow economy is ramping up right alongside the soccer rush. The nonprofit organization Elijah Rising confirms 185 volunteers have signed up for a massive, coordinated outreach operation targeting suburban hotels and motels.

Read more »

Fire near Palmdale burns 200 acres, triggers evacuation ordersLos Angeles County firefighters had roughly 22% of the fire contained as of Saturday night.

Read more »