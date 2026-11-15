Billboard 200 Chart Nov 21 2026: Drake Leads With New Album No More Happy Days

Drake debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for Nov 21 2026 with 59000 equivalent album units. Kendrick Lamar and NewJeans round out the top four spots in this week's chart.

The Billboard 200 chart dated November 21 2026 reveals a significant shift in the US music market driven by multi-metric consumption. This weekly ranking is compiled by Luminate and measures equivalent album units which combine traditional album sales track equivalent albums and streaming equivalent albums. Each unit represents one album sale ten individual track sales or a specific threshold of on-demand streams from the artist's catalog. The complete chart data will be published on the official Billboard website on November 17 providing a comprehensive overview of consumer preferences during the tracking week ending November 12.

Drake Debuts at No 1 With No More Happy Days

Drake secures the top position on the Billboard 200 with his latest project No More Happy Days earning 59000 equivalent album units in its debut week. This achievement marks the rapper's eighth top 10-charted project and the fifth time his work has debuted within the top five of the album chart. The majority of this performance stems from digital consumption as streaming equivalent albums account for 55000 units. These streams equate to 56.81 million on-demand official plays which propels the album to the No. 1 spot on the Top Streaming Albums chart. Physical sales contribute 4000 units placing the record at No. 33 on the Top Album Sales list while track equivalent albums make a negligible contribution.

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The release of No More Happy Days was announced on October 20 and became available to the public on November 6. The album's launch follows the success of its lead single Dead Fresh which entered the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 at a high of No. 18 in August. That single performance represents the rapper's 28th entry into the top 20 of that prestigious singles chart demonstrating his sustained commercial appeal across multiple formats and release cycles.

Kendrick Lamar and NewJeans Claim Top Four Spots

Kendrick Lamar holds the second position on the latest Billboard 200 earning 62000 equivalent album units during the tracking period. This total represents a 2% increase from the previous week with streaming equivalent albums comprising 51000 units. The streaming component reflects 54.48 million on-demand official audio and video streams allowing the project to maintain its presence at No. 1 or 2 on the Top Streaming Albums chart. Physical album sales show robust growth increasing by 53% to reach 11000 units. This sales performance lifts the record to No. 5 on the Top Album Sales chart although it drops slightly to No. 11. Track equivalent album data shows a minor 7% decline contributing a negligible sum to the total.

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NewJeans enters the chart at No. 4 marking the highest rank ever achieved by the pop group in the United States. Their performance matches the debut and peak history of their previous releases establishing this set as their third top 10-charted project in the US market. The group secures 45000 equivalent album units with a dominant lead in physical media. Album sales comprise 43500 units which tops the Top Album Sales chart marking the ensemble's first leader on that specific ranking. The physical success is attributed to the availability of 25 CD variants and five vinyl variants all containing collectible items such as photocards and posters. Some of these collectibles were randomized encouraging extensive purchasing. Streaming data is minimal with only 1500 units equivalent to 1.56 million on-demand streams recorded.

Market Shifts and Chart Methodology Review

Other notable movements in the top ten include Noah Kahan's former leader which shifts from No. 8 to No. 7 earning 35000 units. This upward move of one position reflects an 8% increase in consumption. Olivia Dean's project climbs from No. 11 to No. 9 gaining 31000 units in a 6% gain. Meanwhile Michael Jackson's chart-topping album experiences a significant decline falling 47% to No. 10. This drop follows a Halloween-inspired surge in the previous week that had pushed the record to No. 2. The current week sees 29000 units sold as the momentum from the holiday event subsides.

Behind the rankings the Luminate team conducts a thorough review of all data submissions to ensure chart integrity. In partnership with independent verification partners any data deemed suspicious or unverifiable is removed before final calculations are made. This authentication process uses established criteria to maintain the accuracy of the Billboard 200 and its related component charts. Consumers interested in detailed weekly updates and chart breakdowns are encouraged to follow the official accounts of Billboard and Billboard Charts on X and Instagram for real-time announcements.