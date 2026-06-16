Bill Would Allow Videographers to Sue Federal Officials Who Block Their Right to Record Police

The Right to Record Act of 2026 would let people sue officers for civil compensation.

Protestors and federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents outside the Delaney Hall immigration detention center on May 26, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. A bill was introduced in Congress that would create a right for videographers to sue federal law enforcement officers who stop someone from filming police activity.which they say would create new consequences for individual federal officers who violate a person’s First Amendment right to film police.

The bill would allow individuals to sue federal law enforcement or immigration officers who engage in a range of retaliatory conduct, including threatening and harassing videographers, monitoring them, and seizing or destroying their equipment.the legislation has been prompted by reports of several photojournalists covering protests outside Delaney Hall immigration detention center in New Jersey who have beenThe lawmakers behind the Right to Record Act of 2026 say the incidents at the Delaney Hall protests are just the latest example of federal immigration officials denying the public the transparency they deserve.

“Over the last year, I’ve investigated dozens of cases of Americans brutalized by agents of their own government, and across the board, video footage corroborated their testimony — showing the world what they experienced and making sure that justice was served,” Senator Richard Blumenthal says in a statement. He adds: “I’m proud to work with Congressman Frost on bicameral legislation that will strengthen the right to record, observe, and peacefully protest — creating real enforcement tools for the protections of the First Amendment that lay the foundation for our democracy.

” The two lawmakers say that the Right to Record Act of 2026 would protect individuals’ First Amendment Rights while engaging with ICE agents and federal law enforcement officers — giving citizens an opportunity to sue for civil compensation if these rights are infringed upon. Civil liberties groups say recording police is a core First Amendment activity, but argue that people still face significant obstacles when trying to hold individual officials accountable for alleged constitutional violations.

Lawmakers believe thewould prevent federal agencies from concealing their unlawful behavior, and ensure that they are held accountable in a court of law if they do. A violation of this act includes preventing or attempting to prevent a person from recording, observing, or peacefully protesting law enforcement activities.

In addition, officers must not pursue a person to a different location, conduct surveillance of an individual to intimidate them, demand identification from an individual because they are recording, or command that an individual stop recording. If officers try to stop anyone from filming or retaliate against them if they do film, this bill would let people sue individual officers.

, accusing it of failing to turn over records of its practice of threatening and surveilling photographers who film federal agents. PetaPixel is the world’s largest independent photography publication and we’re only able to continue our work with your help. Get 10% off lighting equipment from FJ Westcott





petapixel / 🏆 527. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Illinois 'right to die' law faces federal court challenge over ADA and constitutional claimsA new Illinois law allowing terminally ill patients to end their own lives is being challenged in federal court. Plaintiffs, including patients and disability organizations, argue the law violates the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Affordable Care Act, and the 14th Amendment. The law, known as Deb's Law, is set to take effect on September 12.

Read more »

Former General Roberto Vannacci Launches Far-Right Party in Italy, Challenging Premier MeloniRoberto Vannacci's new party, Futuro Nazionale, aims to pull Italy's right wing further right, threatening the stability of Giorgia Meloni's coalition ahead of the 2027 election.

Read more »

Martha Stewart, 84, Reveals Her ‘Favorite’ Sneakers That ‘Slip Right In’ and Are ‘Very, Very Comfortable’She loves that “you don’t have to bend over” to put on the cushioned shoes.

Read more »

'It's a Good Life' for actor Bill MumyNow 72, the former child star of such classic TV series as "The Twilight Zone" and "Lost in Space" avoided the dangers that other young actors faced while pursuing a Hollywood career, as an Emmy-nominated songwriter, touring musician and recording artist.

Read more »