Bill Walton Classic brings back memories of basketball star’s performances at old Sports Arena

PA announcer was on hand as Bill Walton led Helix High School to pair of CIF titles.

Public address announcer Bruce Binkowski looks on as he works the San Diego State game against Colorado during the Bill Walton Classic at Pechanga Arena on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026 in San Diego, California.

Public address announcer Bruce Binkowski’s voice echoed off the rafters at Pechanga Arena during Saturday’s Bill Walton Classic event. And it echoed back to one of Binkowski’s earliest memories during five-plus decades behind the microphone. Calling the Colorado-San Diego State men’s basketball game and UC San Diego-USD women’s game was a full-circle moment for Binkowski.

Also read Scouting report: Aztecs face power-conference foe in Saturday’s Bill Walton Classic

He also did the PA at what was called The San Diego International Sports Arena more than half a century ago, when Walton was leading Helix High School to back-to-back CIF championships in 1969 and 1970.

“I remember the first one best because I have a specific memory of seeing Bill on the court with his brother Bruce,” Binkowski said. Bill Walton received the Athlete of the Year award as a senior at Helix High School in La Mesa, according to the yearbook. Bruce Walton served as a protector during younger brother Bill’s junior year at Helix, maintaining order when opponents started to get physical inside.

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The Highlanders defeated Madison 87-72 for the 1969 crown. Helix capped a 33-0 season with a 70-56 win over Chula Vista for the 1970 CIF championship. That game drew a crowd of 6,451 to the arena, a record for a CIF playoff basketball game.

“He was really super good, and he was so natural,” Binkowski said of Walton. “Some people are born for success, and he was born to be a great basketball player. He was a natural player. The thing I remember most is not only the rebounding, but the outlet passes to start the fast break.

”• He scored 31 points and 31 rebounds with 12 blocks against Chula Vista. He was 14-of-18 shooting from the field. Walton was 3 of 11 on free throws. • Walton set single-season section records for points , scoring average , rebounds and rebounding average as a senior.

• He made 384 of 490 shots from the field his senior season. His 78.3% shooting mark remains a national record. The 825 rebounds that season rank third most nationally. A day after the 1970 finals game, The San Diego Union reported that “the 17-year-old senior took his girl to a concert.

” “For the time being, I’m going to relax,” Walton said.

“I’m a little tired, and I want to take it easy. ”Six months before heading off to college, Walton still had not determined a destination — let alone revealed that it was UCLA.

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“No, I’m not going to say where I’m going. … I don’t know myself,” Walton said after the 1970 title game.

“I’m more interested in some schools than others, but I don’t know for sure yet where I’ll go. ” Said Helix coach Gordon Nash: “The most remarkable thing about him is his poise under pressure. He maintained his proper perspective under all the pressure put on him.

“He proved a big man can make a team great if he sacrifices personal gain. Billy could have scored a lot more, everyone knows that. But he sacrificed, and he did it without any second thoughts that I know of. ” Said Walton: “I’m going to miss playing for Helix.

At the end of the year, I started to realize totally how great it was. ”Binkowski remembers collecting a $20 check from CIF commissioner Don Clarkson after the 1970 finals. Bigger and better things were ahead. Binkowski, a USDHS and USD graduate, did PA for the Chargers, Padres and Aztecs, among others, for decades at the Mission Valley stadium, in a 38-year career highlighted by World Series and Super Bowl games.

Binkowski was the very first employee for the Holiday Bowl when it debuted in 1978, doing public address and public relations before eventually becoming the bowl game’s executive director. Thinking back to that 1970 championship game one more time, Binkowski said, “I can remember telling somebody, yeah, Bill Walton was a good player, but he’s too skinny. I don’t think he will do very well in college. ”