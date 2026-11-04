Bill & Ted Arcade Game Announced for Current-Gen Consoles

A new 16-bit arcade game featuring original voices lands on PC and consoles. Bill and Ted return for a time-traveling adventure launching via crowdfunding in 2027.

A new video game titled Bill and Ted Excellent Adventure Arcade is officially announced for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. The project promises the voices of the original movie stars, bringing Bill and Ted back to the screen in a 16-bit arcade format. This release marks the duo's first appearance on current-generation consoles.

16-Bit Arcade Gameplay Details

The trailer shows the two characters in a 16-bit arcade format, reminding fans of gaming in the 80s. The new Bill & Ted adventure brings an arcade twist to the franchise. The trailer also confirms the game will be playable in co-op, along with featuring various catchphrases from the films. The game will take players through iconic moments from the original film. Players travel through history following Bill and Ted as they explore and cause mayhem in various historical periods. Along the way, players will take on various mini-games to earn respect.

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Crowdfunding and Development Plans

Bill & Ted Excellent Adventure Arcade does not have a release date yet. Its crowdfunding campaign will begin in February 2027. Kevin Roditeli and Roditeli Productions are overseeing the game's production. The development team has teased that more movie stars will be announced later in 2026. This isn't the first time Bill & Ted have made their way into the world of video games. The franchise has previously inspired several games released on PC, NES, and Game Boy. However, the upcoming title will mark the duo's first appearance on current-generation consoles.

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Story and Character Mechanics

The trailer shows the two characters being approached by the Grim Reaper before being whisked away on another time-travelling adventure. The game will also feature a single-player mode, allowing players to control both Bill and Ted. This narrative setup allows fans to revisit the classic time-traveling premise that defined the cult classic films. The 16-bit aesthetic serves as a nostalgic bridge between the original movie era and modern gaming habits.