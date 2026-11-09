Bill Skarsgard Reveals DC Universe Constantine Ambition Amid Joker Interest

Bill Skarsgard discusses his desire to play John Constantine in the DC Universe and his admiration for Heath Ledger's Joker performance during a recent interview.

Bill Skarsgard recently expressed a strong desire to join the DC Universe by portraying John Constantine, a supernatural detective known for his dark past and occult expertise. The Swedish actor made these remarks during an appearance on the podcast Happy Sad Confused hosted by Josh Horowitz. Skarsgard confirmed his interest in working with DC Studios co- CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran to bring the character to life on the big screen.

Skarsgard Proposes Constantine Collaboration With Muschietti

When Josh Horowitz suggested that Skarsgard would be a perfect fit for the heroic Booster Gold, the actor steered the conversation toward a different supernatural figure. Skarsgard stated that he found the character of Constantine to be cool and revealed a specific creative vision for the role. He mentioned having an idea to collaborate with director Andy Muschietti on a Constantine project, noting their successful previous partnership on the It films. Muschietti is currently attached to direct the upcoming DCU Batman reboot, which creates a potential professional link between the two. Skarsgard expressed enthusiasm about blending visual horror with the superhero genre to create a unique take on the sorcerer.

Also read Bill Skarsgard Reveals Desire to Play John Constantine With Andy Muschietti

Context Of Previous Constantine Adaptations And Development

The role of John Constantine has previously been portrayed by Keanu Reeves in a theatrical film released in twenty oh five and by Matt Ryan in a television series. Reeves is reportedly still in negotiations to star in a sequel to his version of the movie, which would exist as a separate Elseworlds project outside the main DCU continuity. DC Studios recently confirmed that a Constantine-centric film is in development at the studio, separate from the Reeves sequel. This new project is currently in the early stages of development with Francis Galluppi attached to write the script. No lead actor has been announced for this specific production, leaving the casting decision open for potential candidates like Skarsgard. The status of whether this new film will be canon to the DCU or another Elseworlds story remains unconfirmed.

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Skarsgard Reflects On Joker Legacy And Casting Rumors

Skarsgard also addressed long-standing fan fantasies regarding his suitability for the role of the Joker in the DC Universe. He admitted that he feels he has a cool Joker performance inside him somewhere, though he acknowledged the difficulty of the task. The actor cited the late Heath Ledger as his favorite performer to have taken on the iconic villain role. Skarsgard stated that Ledger represented everything he wanted to be as an actor and that Ledger's passing and his Oscar-winning performance deeply affected him. Despite his admiration for Ledger, Skarsgard noted that he has never been officially approached to play the clown prince of crime for DC Studios. Rumors have previously fancast him as both Bruce Wayne and the Joker, but no official plans have materialized.

Future Prospects For Skarsgard In The New DC Universe

The DC Universe is currently under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran, who are rebuilding the franchise after the previous DCEU era. With Andy Muschietti already signed on to direct the Batman film, the door may remain open for Skarsgard to collaborate with him on a supernatural project. Skarsgard's interest in a horror-infused Constantine aligns with the studio's potential interest in exploring darker, more mature tones within its new slate. The actor's previous roles in complex and villainous characters have made him a frequent topic of discussion among DC fans. While no casting decisions have been made for the Constantine film, Skarsgard's public interest and existing relationships with key DCU directors could position him as a strong candidate for the role. The studio continues to develop its new slate of films and television shows, with Man of Steel and Peacemaker serving as early benchmarks for the new era.