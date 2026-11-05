Bill Skarsgard Returns for It: Welcome to Derry Season 2 Set in 1935

Bill Skarsgard confirms his return as Pennywise for It: Welcome to Derry Season 2. The series shifts to 1935 during the Great Depression, focusing on the Bradley Gang massacre in a darker timeline.

Bill Skarsgard officially confirmed his return as the shape-shifting entity Pennywise for the upcoming second season of the horror series It: Welcome to Derry. This announcement validates earlier reports regarding the continuation of the prequel series and establishes the timeline for the next installment of the franchise. The star provided this confirmation during a recent interview segment, signaling that production is actively moving forward with the lead actor reprising his iconic role.

Production Status and Season 2 Setting

It: Welcome to Derry Season 2 is scheduled to take place in the year 1935, marking a significant shift in the temporal setting of the narrative. The second season explores the city of Derry during the height of the Great Depression, a period defined by severe economic hardship and widespread social instability. According to showrunner Brad Caleb Kane, the production has received the official greenlight for this continuation, and the creative team is currently halfway through writing the scripts for the new episodes. The production schedule is firmly established, allowing the team to proceed with casting and other logistical preparations without delay.

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The Bradley Gang Massacre Event

The central plot of the second season revolves around the historical massacre of the Bradley Gang, a group of bank robbers who traveled to Derry specifically to purchase ammunition. This event is inspired by the real-life Brady Gang, which was executed in the streets of Bangor, Maine. Andy Muschietti clarified that the fictional Bradley Gang stopped in the city not by accident but while on a specific mission, only to encounter unimaginable horror at the hands of the evil entity. This massacre serves as the core inciting incident, driving the narrative forward and connecting the fictional events to the broader mythos of the franchise.

Darker Themes and Era-Specific Details

The visual and thematic tone of the new season has been described by Andy Muschietti as darker and bleaker than the first installment. The setting of 1935 introduces elements of Hoovervilles, street urchins riding the rails, and religious fundamentalism, creating a backdrop reminiscent of a Warner Bros gangster movie. Skarsgard teased that viewers will see Pennywise portrayed in a way they have never seen the character before, suggesting a fresh interpretation of the role. The environment is depicted as a graveyard, where the population is depleted, jobless, and homeless, stripping away the suburban comfort seen in previous timelines.

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Cast Evolution and Character Connections

While Bill Skarsgard is returning, the cast will likely feature a new group of characters navigating these desperate circumstances. The new residents include orphans and runaways who are trying to survive the harsh economic conditions of the era. Muschietti emphasized that despite the chronological distance of nearly thirty years from the first season, a family tree connection will link the two time periods. This continuity ensures that the emotional and narrative threads remain intact, even as the setting shifts from a modern suburban town to a depressed, rural landscape defined by poverty and violence.

Future Timeline and Franchise Expansion

Looking beyond the immediate production of the second season, Andy Muschietti provided hints about the third and final installment of the series. He revealed that the third season will center on the explosion at the Kitchener Iron Works, a tragic event that occurred during an Easter egg hunt, resulting in the deaths of one hundred children. This historical reference ties the series back to the foundational trauma of Derry, establishing a clear arc across the three planned seasons. The progression from the Bradley Gang massacre in 1935 to the Kitchener explosion ensures that the series covers major pivotal moments in the town's history.