Bill Skarsgard Reveals Desire to Play John Constantine With Andy Muschietti

Bill Skarsgard tells Josh Horowitz he wants to play John Constantine in the DC Universe. The actor hopes to collaborate with It director Andy Muschietti for the role.

Actor Bill Skarsgard has publicly stated his strong interest in portraying John Constantine within the DC Universe. He revealed this ambition during a recent appearance on Happy Sad Confused, a movie podcast hosted by Josh Horowitz. Skarsgard clarified that his top choice for a superhero role is not the Joker, despite the character's massive cultural popularity. Instead, he cited the mysterious magician John Constantine as the figure he most desires to bring to life on screen.

This specific casting interest aligns closely with Skarsgard's unique skill set and cinematic preferences. The DC character he wants to play is a smoking, drinking occult investigator who navigates the supernatural underworld. He shared this desire directly with the podcast host, indicating a serious professional interest in the role. The actor sees potential in adapting the character's dark and gritty comic book origins for modern audiences.

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Skarsgard emphasized that his potential casting would ideally involve a creative partnership with director Andy Muschietti. Muschietti is best known for directing the horror blockbuster It, which features Skarsgard as the terrifying clown Pennywise. The actor suggested that blending the visual aesthetics of horror with the superhero genre would be a compelling direction for a Constantine film. This collaboration would allow the duo to explore the darker, grittier elements of the comic book character in depth.

The dynamic between the actor and the director is already established, having worked together on previous projects. Skarsgard believes that their combined vision could effectively translate the supernatural thriller aspects of Constantine to the big screen. The idea of a horror-infused superhero movie resonates with current trends in modern cinema. Their past success suggests they could handle the complex tone required for such a project.

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The prospect of casting a Swedish actor as the British magician John Constantine invites significant discussion. Skarsgard is not British, which differs from the traditional depiction of the character in comics. This point recalls the reception of Keanu Reeves in the 2005 film Constantine. Reeves received criticism for his American accent and lack of vocal versatility in the role initially.

However, public opinion has shifted over time as the movie's reputation has improved. Reeves has become more beloved by fans since the initial release of the film. The multiverse concept in current storytelling allows viewers to compartmentalize alternate-universe versions of characters. This narrative tool helps audiences accept diverse interpretations of iconic roles without strict adherence to source material continuity.

Skarsgard's interest stands in contrast to Matt Ryan's portrayal of John Constantine on television. Ryan played the character in the Arrowverse series, which is widely regarded as more accurate to the comics. His performance generally pleased DC and Vertigo fans upon its debut. The TV version set a high bar for accuracy that any new adaptation must respect.

When Josh Horowitz asked if Skarsgard would potentially replace Reeves, the actor pleaded ignorance regarding Reeves' current interest in the franchise. Skarsgard stated that he simply thought blending visual horror with superhero themes was a cool concept. He did not explicitly state whether he would be the right fit for the role in a definitive sense.

However, his physical transformation in previous roles suggests he could handle the muscular demands of comic book characters. The actor has shown off a heroic physique in other movie roles over the last few years. This physical readiness could translate well to the action sequences required for a superhero film, even if the character hides his physique under a trenchcoat generally.

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The broader context of the DC Universe presents new opportunities for this potential casting. James Gunn is currently reshaping the DC Studios movie docket with new projects. Gunn is aware of Skarsgard's acting abilities and public statements regarding genre roles. The studio is looking for ways to integrate darker characters into the wider narrative.

Skarsgard recently showcased a blue-and-gray suited Batman in a film, demonstrating his ability to play heroic figures in daylight settings. This performance challenges previous live-action portrayals that often leaned into comedic tones for such characters. His ability to balance heroism with darker themes makes him a suitable candidate for a Batman-family oriented role.

Meanwhile, a Constantine film could easily be introduced in conjunction with other upcoming DC Studios projects. The character's comics history could be woven into the expanding narrative of the new DC Universe. The rights situation may involve complexities, as Netflix holds certain streaming rights to the character. These factors will influence the timeline and execution of any potential project.

A Constantine film could also be introduced in Swamp Thing first, giving his comics history more weight. James Mangold is set to direct a Batman project, but he will no doubt hear of this particular actor's interest. The question then becomes whether Skarsgard would want to do it without Muschietti. It also depends on whether Mangold would want a non-British actor for the role.

The situation highlights the evolving landscape of superhero casting and the increasing openness to international talent. Fans are left to decide if they would want to see Bill Skarsgard as John Constantine. The debate continues over whether he should do an English accent or play him as American as Reeves. The interest signals a growing appetite for darker, more complex superhero stories.