Bill Skarsgård Says Pennywise Emerges When His Kids Are Misbehaving

Welcome to Derry star Bill Skarsgård says Pennywise can slip out around his children and explains why he only takes villain roles that feel original.

Bill Skarsgård, the actor who plays Pennywise in Welcome to Derry, has joked that the killer clown comes out when his children are misbehaving. Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused show, Skarsgård described Pennywise as a character he can switch into at home, while also explaining how carefully he chooses his antagonists.

The remarks came as Welcome to Derry continues the character's return, with Skarsgård teasing why the killer clown never stays gone. His comments touched on both his family life and his professional selection process, offering fans a rare look at how he separates his personal and creative roles.

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Pennywise Appears at Home When Kids Misbehave

Skarsgård said Pennywise can come out when his children are misbehaving, and he laughed while describing the moment. He added that the character can slip out at times and slip back in when the situation calls for it.

He also said that Nosferatu can pop in as well, which made his household sound like a crowded gallery of horror figures. Skarsgård called himself a 'schizophrenic daddy' to capture that mix of personalities, and the phrase was delivered as a playful joke rather than a serious comment on any condition.

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The comments fit the broader framing of Welcome to Derry, which continues Pennywise's return to the screen. Skarsgård's teasing links the character's comeback to his own long association with the role, although the source does not specify which scenes or episodes inspired the remarks.

Skarsgård's Criteria for Choosing Villain Roles

Skarsgård says he is selective about villains and only accepts roles that feel original and unlike work he has already done. That standard shapes which antagonists he is willing to play, even after his success with Pennywise.

He explained the bar in an interview with Horowitz, saying a villain would need to feel original to him and be something he had not done before. He also admitted that he feels somewhat spent with the kinds of characters he has played in the past, which is why he wants fresh material.

At the same time, Skarsgård said that some villains could be really fun in different ways, as long as they are the right kind. That openness suggests he is not rejecting antagonists altogether, only those that repeat familiar territory or fail to offer something new to his craft.

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What the Interview Reveals About Pennywise's Future

Skarsgård remains connected to Pennywise in Welcome to Derry, and his interview confirms that the character is still central to his public identity. The actor's comments suggest that the clown will stay part of his career for the foreseeable future.

The source does not provide a premiere date, episode schedule, or any other scheduled next step for Welcome to Derry. Readers who want timing details should check official announcements from the show's producers and distributors.

For fans, the main takeaway is that Skarsgård combines a playful attitude toward Pennywise with a clear preference for villains that feel fresh. Those two positions together explain both his willingness to return to the character and his insistence that any future antagonist must offer something he has never done before.