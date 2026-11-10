Bill Skarsgård Reflects on The Crow Reboot Failure and Its Script Lessons

Bill Skarsgård says The Crow reboot taught him never to sign on without a finished script, after a rushed development and a weak box office result.

Bill Skarsgård, who starred as Eric Draven in the 2024 dark fantasy reboot The Crow, says the film's failure taught him a lesson about which projects he accepts. Speaking on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast for Netflix's The Mosquito Bowl, the actor reflected on the film's troubled path to release in August 2024. He said he does not regret making it.

The Crow was largely panned by critics and became a box office bomb, grossing just $24.1 million against its $50 million production budget. Directed by Rupert Sanders and based on James O'Barr's graphic novel of the same name, the film also starred FKA Twigs, Danny Huston, Josette Simon and Laura Birn.

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The Crow Reboot Lesson on Finished Scripts

Skarsgård says the biggest lesson he took from The Crow is that he will no longer sign on to anything without a finished script. He described it as 'common' in Hollywood that something gets greenlit, and then you're struggling with finishing the script.

Once the dates are set and the studio has locked everything in, a project can enter a risky stage where cast and crew work without a clear direction. Skarsgård said he and Rupert Sanders struggled with exactly that problem throughout the production.

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'The first script came in two months before we started to shoot,' Skarsgård said, calling the process insanely rushed. He added that he does not regret any of his roles, noting that they can be good or bad experiences, and that how you learn from them is what really matters.

Development History Behind The Crow Script Delays

The Crow's late script delivery fits the film's long and unstable development history, which stretched back to 2008. Attempts to restart the franchise from scratch languished for years after a string of critically panned direct-to-video sequels.

A wide range of directors, actors and writers came aboard and left the project over the years, including Jason Momoa, Bradley Cooper and Corin Hardy. The writing credits were not settled until just four months before the August 2024 release, when Zach Baylin and William Schneider shared the final credit.

The Writers Guild of America listing also credited original Crow co-writers David J. Schow and John Shirley, as well as Aaron Rabin, with additional material. That credit points to rewrites somewhere in the process.

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Skarsgård's Earlier Doubts About the Ending

Skarsgård has previously expressed uncertainty about The Crow's ending, which he felt was changed to leave the door open for a sequel. Sanders refuted that account, while confirming he had preliminary talks with the studio before the release about a follow-up to the dark fantasy reboot.

Skarsgård has remained fairly diplomatic in his comments about the film, but his latest reflection is not the first time he has voiced some level of disappointment with the reboot. His answers have consistently focused on what he learned rather than on assigning blame.

What The Crow Means for Its Cult Future

The Crow still gave Skarsgård a rare chance to lead as an action star, and it sits alongside the Sam Raimi-produced Boy Kills World in his filmography. The 2024 film, rated R and running 111 minutes, follows Eric, who is resurrected from the dead to avenge his and his soulmate's brutal murders.

Despite its now-infamous standing, Skarsgård's reflection shows him drawing valuable lessons from the production. The film may one day find a cult following, and its troubled production remains a clear case study in why a finished script matters before cameras roll.