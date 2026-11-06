Bill Skarsgård learned from the failure of The Crow

hen Horowitz asked whether he’d learned any lessons from, Skarsgård smirked and said quite dryly, “I think the lesson was I’m not signing onto anything without a finished script.

” Before Skarsgård’s bow as Draven, a new film based on James O’Barr’scomic series had been mired in production hell since Relativity Media first attached Stephen Norrington , he doesn’t regret making it.

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“I don’t regret any of the roles that I’ve done. I think that they could be good experiences, they could be bad experiences, but how you learn from them is really what it’s about. ”