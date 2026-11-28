While Tyran Stokes only missed one game with his knee injury, it has limited him since he returned to the floor.

Kansas Jayhawks guard Tyran Stokes reacts after a foul on Villanova Wildcats during the game inside Allen Fieldhouse on Nov. 27, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect The Kansas basketball team picked up win No. 7 today against Villanova by a score of 65-50 in Allen Fieldhouse.

Bill Self's group was dominant defensively and held the Wildcats to under 30% field goal shooting on the night.didn't look like his usual self. He shot 4-for-14 from the field, adding seven rebounds and turning it over twice. It marked the second consecutive contest where he finished with under 15 points and wasn't very efficient.about what he saw from Stokes. He agreed with reporters that he didn't have his typical burst and that his knee was limiting him.

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"Tyran's having a hard time exploding with his knee," Self said. "He's not 100%... I know it's bothering him, but I will give him credit, he's out there. He's got a bone bruise on his knee.