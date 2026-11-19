It was a proud moment for the entire team as Ritter accepted a proclamation acknowledging his decades-long career as a journalist.

City Hall is a place Eyewitness News anchor Bill Ritter is very familiar with -- he has been there countless times to interview mayors, but this time the tables turned.

It was a proud moment for the entire team as Ritter accepted a proclamation acknowledging his decades-long career as a journalist.

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"He has seen New York in its best of moments and its worst of moments and he's told its story fairly, with honesty and integrity and with compassion," Menin said. "He is a giver, he's smart, he cares about this city and country," said Brewer. That same day he vowed to remain a journalist, telling stories about the disease and its impact on patients and their families.

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"People who have never talked about it, never talked about it, didn't want to go public, are now going public and asking us questions about what they can do and we're trying to give it to them with information... It has risen me to a place that I never dreamed before," Ritter said.

It's often said, life isn't about waiting for the storm to pass, It's about learning to dance in the rain -- something we are all watching Ritter do with tremendous grace and strength.