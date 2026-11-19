Writer Bill Posley is adapting Omar El Akkad's dystopian novel American War into a movie. The project features a Louisiana girl caught in a 2074 second civil war.

Bill Posley, the acclaimed writer and executive producer known for his work on Cobra Kai, has officially joined the adaptation of Omar El Akkad's dystopian novel American War into a major motion picture. The project reimagines the 2017 National Book Award winner as a cinematic experience set in a fractured United States. Posley will handle the screenplay duties for the story, which depicts a second American civil war triggered by climate catastrophe. The narrative centers on Sarat Chestnut, a young girl from Louisiana whose life is upended by the conflict.

The Core Story Mechanism and Plot

The plot of American War unfolds in a future United States where environmental disasters have reshaped society and ignited internal conflict. The story begins in the year 2074, when Sarat Chestnut is just six years old. The outbreak of war leads to her father's death, forcing her family into displacement. They are sent to Camp Patience, a facility that serves as a turning point in her young life.

Also read Some information about the Ilhan Omar investigation will be made public, judge confirms

At Camp Patience, Sarat is guided by a mysterious mentor who draws her into the war effort. This relationship shapes her trajectory and leads her to become a central figure in the second civil war. The novel's setting provides a backdrop of societal collapse, exploring how ordinary citizens are swept into extraordinary and violent circumstances. Posley's adaptation aims to bring this complex narrative of survival and radicalization to the screen.

Bill Posley Career and Industry Positions

Bill Posley brings a diverse background to this high-profile adaptation. He is an Iraq War veteran who transitioned into writing and executive producing. His most prominent recent credit is serving as an executive story editor on Cobra Kai. The series, co-created by Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Hayley Kiyoko, has been a massive critical success. Since its debut, Cobra Kai has maintained a strong presence in popular culture, reflecting Posley's skill with character-driven storytelling.

Advertisement

Before focusing on television, Posley began his career as an actor in independent films. His acting credits include the 2019 comedy Hollyweird, the short film Lump, and the 2024 drama Rule of Thirds. He also wrote the screenplay for Rule of Thirds, which features Harrison Ford and Jessica Williams. The film has received strong reviews and holds a solid 92% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes. This blend of acting and writing experience informs his approach to the American War adaptation.

Other Television Credits and Production Context

Posley's television resume includes work on several notable sitcoms. He contributed to Kenan, a show that ran for eight seasons starting in 2018. He also worked on The Neighborhood, which premiered in 2018 and continues to air. Additionally, Posley served as a writer and producer on Welcome to Flatch. This series ran for two seasons and featured Sam Straley, Sean William Scott, and Jaime Pressly. It received positive feedback from both critics and fans for its ensemble cast.

The adaptation of American War represents a significant step up in scale for Posley. The source material has already established a strong literary pedigree as a National Book Award winner. The film adaptation will need to translate the novel's dense political and environmental themes into visual cinema. Posley's previous work on action-heavy and character-driven shows suggests he is prepared for the challenge.

Impact on Streaming Landscape and Next Steps

The announcement of this project adds to the growing list of dystopian narratives in development. Streaming platforms are increasingly investing in sci-fi and political thrillers that reflect contemporary anxieties. The American War film will likely target a similar demographic as Cobra Kai and other popular sci-fi franchises. Fans of the book will watch closely to see how Posley interprets the character of Sarat Chestnut.

Advertisement

Omar El Akkad's original novel has inspired discussions about climate change and political polarization. The film adaptation may reignite these conversations for a new audience. While specific release dates and studio details have not been fully disclosed, the involvement of Posley ensures a high level of production quality. The industry is waiting to see how the film translates the novel's 2074 setting into a compelling visual narrative.