Bill Paulick announces the Dec 31 retirement of Juneau Brass & Winds. The shop served Southeast Alaska musicians since 1978. Learn about his legacy and final dates.

Bill Paulick completed his 14,628th instrument repair on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, marking the final job before officially closing Juneau Brass and Winds. The last service involved restoring a clarinet for a musician in Craig on Prince of Wales Island, a task that epitomized his decades of work. Paulick described the discarded instrument as offshore junk that had likely sat in a garage for thirty years before his shop made it playable again.

This closure marks the end of an era for thousands of local students, professionals, and school districts who relied on his unique expertise across Southeast Alaska. The owner announced his retirement from his home studio in the Mendenhall Valley after nearly five decades of service to the regional musical community. His departure leaves a significant void in a region where local repair options have historically been scarce and expensive.

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Paulick established Juneau Brass and Winds in 1978 as a small side business while working for the state. He operated the repair and rental service from his home before it grew into a critical component of the local musical ecosystem. Over the years, he began servicing third-generation musicians, meaning he is now repairing instruments for students of his original clientele.

His reputation has spread far beyond Juneau, attracting professional musicians who disembark from cruise ships specifically to have their equipment serviced before nightly performances. Paulick stated that his credo has always been to take an old instrument and make it play better than new. He emphasized that while an instrument may not look pretty, his work ensures it performs exceptionally well for the owner.

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Paulick has handled some of the most unusual repair requests in the region, including clearing French horns of plastic K'nex toys shoved down the lead pipe by curious siblings. He recalled a specific case where a young girl was trying to play with the toys lodged deep inside the horn. His work has saved school districts and local musicians thousands of dollars by providing local alternatives to shipping instruments to Seattle or Anchorage.

By keeping repairs local, Paulick reduced both the time and cost associated with instrument maintenance for the entire region. He maintains a large inventory of parts from discarded horns strapped to his fences and stored in buckets around his property. He often retrieves necessary components like lead pipes from his outdoor storage to repair newer horns, demonstrating his resourcefulness and deep knowledge of musical instruments.

Paulick plans to officially close the business on December 31, 2026. The last day for customers to drop off instruments for repair is December 15, 2026. He expressed concern that closing the local shop will make playing instruments more difficult and expensive for future generations in the area. Without a local expert, musicians will face higher costs and longer wait times for essential maintenance.

Despite retiring, Paulick intends to stay involved in the music scene and hopes to help others interested in starting their own instrument repair businesses. He wants to find someone in the community interested in taking over the trade to ensure continuity for local musicians. His decision to explore other hobbies comes after nearly half a century of dedicated service to Southeast Alaska.